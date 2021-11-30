Disney Orders New Coming-of-Age Series SATURDAYS

A coming-of-age comedy series, set in an expressive, music-fueled roller-skating community, has been ordered by Disney Branded Television from actress/producer Marsai Martin ("black-ish," "Little") and her Genius Entertainment production company. The single-camera series, created and written by Norman Vance Jr. ("Roll Bounce," "Girlfriends") will be executive produced by Martin, Vance, Nicole Dow and Joshua and Carol Martin ("Little"). Production is scheduled to begin in May 2022.

The series introduces teenage Paris Johnson, who considers roller skating to be part of her soul - she breathes it in and makes it a lifestyle. She lives for the weekends because that's when she gets to go to her sanctuary, the neon-lit Saturdays, a seemingly magical wood floor roller-rink where the impossible often manifests. In this wondrous place, Paris can hang with her best friends (the We-B-Girlz skate crew), choreograph exhilarating routines on wheels, banter with her rivals, navigate life with her DJ brother London and work on becoming a Golden - a member of Saturday's skating elite, chosen by the mystical owner of the rink, The Duchess.

"We're thrilled to be in business with Marsai, Norman, Nicole, Joshua and Carol in bringing this adventure to our viewers," said Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television. "We know that audiences will fall in love with Paris, her friends and her family as they share in the love, laughter and music in this fun-filled world of roller skating."

Starring is Danielle Jalade ("Yes Day") as Paris, Omar Gooding ("Family Time") as Cal Johnson, Golden Brooks ("Girlfriends") as Deb Johnson, Jermaine Harris ("The Map of Tiny Perfect Things") as London Johnson and Daria Johns ("Nappily Ever After") as Simone.

A winner of multiple NAACP IMAGE AWARDS and BET AWARDS for her roles on ABC's "black-ish" and the 2019 feature film "Little," Martin became the youngest person ever to executive produce a major studio feature film with "Little." She founded Genius Productions, a Los Angeles-based production company, with Joshua and Carol Martin to create compelling stories for television, features and digital. Genius Productions is represented by UTA, Oronde Garrett of M88, and Stephen Barnes of Barnes Morris Klein & Yorn

A Veteran TV and film writer, Norman Vance Jr.'s credits include "Moesha" and "Girlfriends." He wrote and produced several films, including "Roll Bounce," "Beauty Shop" and "Pride." He most recently served as co-executive producer on "Our Kind Of People" and as a Supervising Producer on the series "American Soul," "Swagger" and "Queen Sugar." Vance is represented by The Gersh Agency, Heroes and Villains Entertainment and Will Jacobson of Goodman, Genow, Schenkman.