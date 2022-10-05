Disney+ Night Comes to DANCING WITH THE STARS Next Week

The 13 remaining couples immerse themselves in the magic of Disney, Pixar, Marvel and more for an unforgettable "Disney+ Night" full of dazzling performances. Week four of the mirrorball competition will stream live MONDAY, OCT. 10 (8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT), on Disney+. (TV-PG, L) Watch episode replays on Disney+ within the hour following the livestream.

The pro dancers and troupe will kick off the first-ever "Disney+ Night" with a performance to "Colombia, Mi Encanto" from Walt Disney Animation Studios' Academy Award®-winning film "Encanto."

The evening will also include a bonus performance to "That's How You Know" from "Enchanted" with pro dancers Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov. ​​A special troupe number in honor of Disney's upcoming 100th anniversary will feature "Try Everything" from Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Zootopia."

Fans will be able to vote during the livestream of the show in the U.S. and Canada via disneyplus.com/vote. U.S. fans can also vote via SMS/text (message and data rates may apply). This season, live online voting will be available in Canada. With each subsequent episode, the live viewer votes will be combined with the judges' scores to determine which couples may be in jeopardy of elimination.

"Dancing with the Stars" is the hit series hosted by supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks and actor and television personality Alfonso Ribeiro in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

DWTS Disney+ Night Performances

Fitness model and actor Joseph Baena and pro Daniella Karagach will perform a Charleston to "A Star is Born" from "Hercules"

Movie star Selma Blair and pro Sasha Farber will perform a Quickstep to "The Muppet Show Theme" from "The Muppet Show"

Actor and singer Wayne Brady and pro Witney Carson will perform a Jazz routine to "Wait For It" from "Hamilton"

Good Morning America contributor and WABC-TV New York's weather anchor Sam Champion, and pro Cheryl Burke will perform a Paso Doble to "The Greatest Show" from "The Greatest Showman"

TikTok star Charli D'Amelio and pro Mark Ballas will perform a Jazz routine to "'The Simpsons' Main Title Theme" from "The Simpsons"

Heidi D'Amelio ("The D'Amelio Show") and pro Artem Chigvintsev will perform a Viennese Waltz to "Chim Chim Cher-ee" from "Mary Poppins"

Country star Jessie James Decker and pro Alan Bersten will perform a Jive to "One Way Or Another" from "Hocus Pocus 2"

TV star Trevor Donovan and pro Emma Slater will perform a Samba to "Life is a Highway" from Disney and Pixar's "Cars"

Daniel Durant (Oscar®-winning "CODA") and pro Britt Stewart will perform a Quickstep to "Finally Free" from "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series"

Vinny Guadagnino ("Jersey Shore") and pro Koko Iwasaki will perform a Samba to "Il Gatto E La Volpe" from Disney and Pixar's "Luca"

Drag queen superstar Shangela and pro Gleb Savchenko will perform a Charleston to "Dig A Little Deeper" from Walt Disney Animation Studios' "The Princess and the Frog"

Platinum recording artist Jordin Sparks and pro Brandon Armstrong will perform a Jazz routine to "Remember Me" from Disney and Pixar's "Coco"

Gabby Windey ("The Bachelorette") and pro Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Quickstep to "Mr. Blue Sky" from Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2"

After an impressive 30 seasons on ABC, "Dancing with the Stars" moves to its new home on Disney+, premiering exclusively in the U.S. and Canada, making "Dancing with the Stars" the first live series to debut on the streaming service.

"Dancing with the Stars" is produced by BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions.