Disney Channel Announces Season 2 Premiere Date for BLUEY

Bluey, the Emmy® Award-winning Australian series that has won over pre-schoolers and parents alike, is bounding onto screens for an all-new second season July 10, 2020 on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW. All season two episodes will subsequently air on Disney Junior. The first season of the heart-warming show, brought to you by BBC Studios, will continue to air on Disney Junior and Disney Channel, and will remain available to stream on Disney+.



"Bluey has won the hearts of kids and parents with its beautiful animation and honest take on MODERN FAMILY life. The show offers relatable situations for engaging kids every day, which is so important to parents at this current time," said Henrietta Hurford-Jones, Director of Children's Content Partnerships, BBC Studios. "Disney Junior and Disney Channel are the perfect homes for a brand new season of inspirational episodes, bringing families together for a genuine co-viewing experience that delivers laughs as well as real, impactful messages."

"We love that kids and parents are embracing Bluey all across America. It's really wonderful to see a kids programming from Australia resonating so much with U.S. audiences," said Bluey EPs and Ludo co-founders, Charlie Aspinwall and Daley Pearson. "We love hearing from fans on social media and hope everyone enjoys this new season, as much as we enjoyed making it!"

Season 2 introduces viewers to more of Bluey and Bingo's friends and extended family, as well as a variety of imaginative and ingenious games, including Tickle Crabs, Fancy Restaurant, Rug Island, and many more. The season also shines a spotlight on Bandit and Chilli's relationship with their daughters, as they continue to juggle work and childcare. In addition, Anthony Field, the world-famous original and current Blue Wiggle of The Wiggles, lends his voice to characters featured in two of the new episodes, including one of the season premiere episodes "Dance Mode."

On July 27, the first volume of Bluey Season 1 will available for purchase through Apple iTunes, Google Play, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, and other digital retailers. There will be six volumes - a new one available every three weeks. The retail price for each volume will be $9.99 USD.



To further extend all the fun and gameplay of the popular series, the eagerly awaited debut line of Bluey toys from Moose Toys is set to launch at retail nationwide later this summer.

Bluey arrived stateside with an impressive pedigree and reached 16 million total views across Disney Channel and Disney Junior in Q4 2019. Q1 2020 marks Bluey as a top 6 Disney Junior series with kids and girls 2-5, and a top 5 series with boys 2-5. Across Disney Junior and Disney Channel in Q1 2020, Bluey reached 15.6 million individuals over the age of 2, reaching 21% of all kids 2-5.*

In Australia, Bluey is the #1 series ever on ABC iview.** Since its launch in 2018 Bluey (Season 1) has had a total of 261 million program plays and the sophomore season already has a total of 43 million program plays since its launch on March 17, 2020.*** It was also the #1 children's series of 2019 on metro broadcast television and peaked at the top spot of the iTunes children's chart. The Australian Toy Association named Bluey the 2020 Preschool License of the Year, with the debut line of toys a huge success in Australia and among the must-have Christmas gifts of 2019.

