Disney+ Announces Second Season of LAUNCHPAD

Today, Disney+ REVEALED the films for Disney Studios Content's second season of "Launchpad," a collection of live-action shorts to premiere on Disney+ from a new generation of dynamic filmmakers.

Building on the great success of its debut season, writers were added this time around, with season two featuring six writers, five directors, and one director/writer from underrepresented backgrounds. Selected from almost 2000 applicants, these filmmakers will have the opportunity to share their creative visions and show audiences what it means to be seen in Season Two of Disney's "Launchpad" premiering on Disney+ in 2023.

The goal of Disney's "Launchpad" is to diversify the types of stories that are being told and to give access to those who have historically not had it. Each of the filmmakers are paired with a senior Disney creative executive, who guides them through a program that educates and supports their short's efforts. Inspired by life's journey, these six shorts for Disney+ are based on the theme "Connection."

Mahin Ibrahim, Director, Representation & Inclusion Strategies, Creative Talent Pathways, who oversees the "Launchpad" core program, said, "Our first season of 'Launchpad' has already proven to be a real launchpad for success, with Ann Marie Pace set to direct an episode of Disney+'s 'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series'. This season we have twelve talented filmmakers who are telling deeply personal and meaningful stories that will resonate with audiences everywhere."

Phillip Domfeh, Senior Manager, who runs Launchpad's Season Two added: "We couldn't be more excited for our budding talent in our new Launchpad Cohort, now featuring writers in our program for the first time. We are confident that they all will deliver thought-provoking, adventurous, moving and hilarious short films to eager audiences on Disney+."