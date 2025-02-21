Desi Trill Releases 'Higher Love' Single From SMURFS Movie Soundtrack

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



DESI TRILL has released “Higher Love” (from Paramount Animation’s SMURFS Movie Soundtrack) featuring DJ Khaled, Cardi B, Natania and Subhi. “Higher Love” (from the SMURFS Movie Soundtrack) is the first single off the forthcoming Soundtrack.

“I’m excited to be a part of this iconic collaboration. Growing up I remember always watching the Smurfs. It feels like a full circle moment now having children of my own who watch the Smurfs as well, and I get to be a part of the soundtrack. I’m excited to work alongside Cardi B, Natania & Subhi on “Higher Love” for this monumental movie soundtrack. It’s inspiring and looking forward to sharing our music with the world," says DJ Khaled.

"Higher Love is magnetic energy about knowing and celebrating what you bring to the table, it’s self belief and confidence in who you truly are and wanting to share that frequency with the world. I’m so excited to be a part of putting out something so joyful into the universe, representing my roots and my culture alongside such incredible artists," adds Natania.

"I’m incredibly grateful and beyond excited to be part of this global soundtrack alongside such amazing artists - DESI TRILL, Cardi B, DJ Khaled, & Natania. It’s an honor to bring my Punjabi roots to this celebratory track and represent my Indian heritage on such a big stage. Music is a universal language, and I can’t wait for the world to experience the energy and joy we’ve created together!" Subhi says.

ABOUT SMURFS:

When Papa Smurf (John Goodman) is mysteriously taken by evil wizards, Razamel and Gargamel, Smurfette (Rihanna) leads the Smurfs on a mission into the real world to save him. With the help of new friends, the Smurfs must discover what defines their destiny to save the universe. SMURFS features an all-star voice cast including Rihanna, James Corden, Nick Offerman, JP Karliak, Daniel Levy, Amy Sedaris, Natasha Lyonne, Sandra Oh, Octavia Spencer, Nick Kroll, Hannah Waddingham, Alex Winter, Maya Erskine, Billie Lourd, Xolo Maridueña with Kurt Russell and John Goodman. Watch the official trailer for Smurfs HERE.

ABOUT DESI TRILL:

The world is opening up to new music like never before. As the musical landscape in South Asia continues to expand with newer artists, varied genres and diverse sounds catering to audiences with different musical tastes and dialects, two veterans of music Shabz Naqvi and Ty-Ty Smith are the founders behind a groundbreaking new music company DESI TRILL. What sets DESI TRILL apart from other labels is its endeavor to create a new music genre, one that hasn’t been explored by anyone in the past. The innovative blend of Hip Hop, R&B and the dynamic essence of South Asian (Desi) music will give listeners a genre that’s not only captivating but also transformative. It’s a mindset and a home to the next generation, everyone is invited. Distributed globally by Universal Music Group, DESI TRILL is launched at a time when desi music’s popularity is at its zenith, with millions of die hard fans. All whilst the sound of hip-hop is celebrating over fifty years of influencing culture across the globe. DESI TRILL envisions a future where South Asian artists gain widespread recognition on grand stages, embracing cultural heritage while pushing musical boundaries. As the company tagline proudly states… BROWN IS EVERYWHERE.

