Demi Moore Joins the Cast of BRAVE NEW WORLD On USA

Today USA Network announced that Golden Globe Award nominee Demi Moore (Ghost, G.I. Jane) will join the cast of Brave New World. Moore joins previously announced cast including Alden Ehrenreich, Jessica Brown Findlay, Harry Lloyd, Kylie Bunbury, Hannah John-Kamen, Sen Mitsuji, Joseph Morgan, and Nina Sosanya. Moore will play Linda, John the Savage's (Ehrenreich) brash, hard-living mother.

Based on Aldous Huxley's groundbreaking 1932 novel, Brave New World imagines a utopian society that has achieved peace and stability through the prohibition of monogamy, privacy, money, family, and history itself.

As citizens of New London, Bernard Marx and Lenina Crowne have only ever known a rigid social order, a perfect pharmaceutical called Soma, and a culture of instant gratification and ubiquitous sex. Curious to explore life beyond the strictures of their society, the two New Worlders embark on a vacation to the Savage Lands, where they become embroiled in a harrowing and violent rebellion. Bernard and Lenina are rescued by John the Savage, who escapes with them back to New London.

John's arrival in the New World soon threatens to disrupt its utopian harmony, leaving Bernard and Lenina to grapple with the repercussions. The three become entwined in a fraught relationship that awakens them to the dangers of their own conditioning.

From UCP, in association with Amblin Television, the series will be executive produced by David Wiener (Homecoming, The Killing) and Grant Morrison (SYFY's HAPPY!), along with Darryl Frank (The Americans) and Justin Falvey (The Americans), co-presidents of Amblin Television. Brian Taylor (HAPPY!) will executive produce on the first episode. Wiener will also serve as series showrunner. Owen Harris (Black Mirror: San Junipero, Black Mirror: Striking Vipers) will direct the first two episodes and executive produce the series.





