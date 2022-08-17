Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Demi Lovato Kicks off Three-Day Takeover on THE TONIGHT SHOW

TUNE IN to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

Aug. 17, 2022  

On last night's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," the late-night show's Superstar Super Summer continues with night one of the three-day Demi Lovato takeover.

Ahead of the release of their new album "HOLY FVCK," global sensation and multi-platinum singer-songwriter Demi Lovato will serve as special guest, co-host and musical performance during three jam-packed nights.

Throughout the takeover, Demi will help Jimmy deliver his monologue, participate in a fun game of Quicktionary, write some Thank You Notes and a lot more in three jam-packed, all-new episodes of the "Tonight Show" starting tonight on NBC at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT.

Previous "The Tonight Show" takeovers include Grammy-winning and multi-platinum artist Ariana Grande, global superstars BTS, Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus and legendary pop icon Cher.

TUNE IN to "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" tonight at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on NBC to see what's in store for night one of Demi Lovato's three-day takeover.

"The Tonight Show" is the longest-running talk show on television and the #1 late-night program on digital. Taped in front of a live studio audience from Studio 6B at 30 Rockefeller Center in New York City, "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" airs Mondays through Fridays from 11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET/PT on NBC and is available on demand on Peacock.



