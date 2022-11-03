Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
David Letterman to Interview President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on MY NEXT GUEST

The special standalone episode will premiere later this year. 

Nov. 03, 2022  

David Letterman recently traveled to Kyiv, Ukraine to interview President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in front of a small live audience for an upcoming episode of Netflix's My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman.

The special standalone episode of the four-time Emmy® Award-nominated series will premiere later this year.

About My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman:

Combining humor, curiosity and in-depth conversations with extraordinary people, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman has Letterman back in the host's chair, following a 33-year reign in late night.

In 22 episodes across four seasons, My Next Guest has featured notables including President Barack Obama, JAY-Z, Lizzo, Malala and Billie Eilish. Series is produced by Jax Media and Worldwide Pants, Inc.



