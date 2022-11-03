David Letterman to Interview President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on MY NEXT GUEST

David Letterman recently traveled to Kyiv, Ukraine to interview President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in front of a small live audience for an upcoming episode of Netflix's My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman.

The special standalone episode of the four-time Emmy® Award-nominated series will premiere later this year.

About My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman:

Combining humor, curiosity and in-depth conversations with extraordinary people, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman has Letterman back in the host's chair, following a 33-year reign in late night.

In 22 episodes across four seasons, My Next Guest has featured notables including President Barack Obama, JAY-Z, Lizzo, Malala and Billie Eilish. Series is produced by Jax Media and Worldwide Pants, Inc.