David Letterman Sets MY NEXT GUEST Netflix Season Four Premiere Date

The three-time Emmy® Award-nominated My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman will return for a fourth season with all episodes debuting on Friday, May 20.

The 6-episode fourth season of the Netflix talk show series will welcome another round of guests, including Cardi B, Kevin Durant, Billie Eilish, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Ryan Reynolds, and Will Smith.

All episodes were filmed prior to March 2022.

David Letterman returns to the host seat with My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, combining humor, curiosity and in-depth conversations with extraordinary people.

David Letterman is host; Executive producers are Tom Keaney and Mary Barclay for Worldwide Pants; Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns, Brooke Posch, and John Skidmore for Jax Media; Justin Wilkes and Michael Steed also serve as executive producers.