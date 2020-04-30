Darren Criss and Zachary Quinto to Star in Animated Superman Film

Darren Criss and Zachary Quinto are set to star in the animated film Superman: Man of Tomorrow, according to Entertainment Weekly.

The film finds Clark Kent working as an intern for the Daily Planet and learning on the job how to save the city of Metropolis. Darren Criss will voice Clark Kent/Superman while Zachary Quinto will voice one supervillain Lex Luthor.

The rest of the voice cast includes Alexandra Daddario as Lois Lane, Ike Amadi as Martian Manhunter, Neil Flynn as Jonathan Kent, and Bellamy Young as Martha Kent.

Superman: Man of Tomorrow is directed by Chris Palmer and written by Tim Sheridan, with Butch Lukic serving as supervising producer.

Superman: Man of Tomorrow becomes available on digital video, 4K Ultra combo pack, and Blu-ray combo pack this summer.

Read the original article on Entertainment Weekly.





