Daniel Dae Kim Joins Live Action AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER on Netflix

Daniel Dae Kim has been announced to join Netflix's upcoming live action Avatar: The Last Airbender as Fire Lord Ozai.

Variety reports that Kim will join the previously announced Gordon Cormier as Aang, DALLAS Liu as Zuko, Kiawentiio as Katara, and Ian Ousley as Sokka.

The new series was originally acquired by Netflix in September of 2018 after the streaming service acquired the original animated series from Nickelodeon. The original aired for three seasons from 2005-2008.

Daniel Dae Kim was last seen on Broadway as the KING in the KING and I. He is known for his roles as Jin-Soo Kwon in Lost, Chin Ho Kelly in Hawaii Five-0, Gavin Park in Angel and Johnny Gat in the Saints Row series of video games. He also runs the production company 3AD, which is currently producing THE GOOD DOCTOR television series.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos