Dance Production MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE Featuring Music by Sting to Stream On Demand

Sadler’s Wells and Universal Music UK have announced announce that Message In A Bottle, the acclaimed dance theatre production set to the music of 17-time Grammy Award-winning artist Sting and choreographed by Kate Prince, will be available to stream on demand exclusively on Sadler’s Wells Digital Stage platform from Sunday 8 December 2024 - Tuesday 7 January 2025. To celebrate the release, Sadler’s Wells and Universal Music UK will present an online watch party on 8 December 2024 at 8pm.

Message In A Bottle combines highly original dance with breath-taking music in an uplifting story of humanity and hope. Message In A Bottle is an imagined story about one displaced family, and a universal tale of survival, hope and love. A village alive with joyous celebrations is suddenly under siege. Determined and daring, three parted siblings step out on their own extraordinary adventures.

Songs including ‘Every Breath You Take’, ‘Roxanne’, ‘Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic’ and ‘Fields of Gold’ feature in new arrangements by Alex Lacamoire, recorded by Sting and guest artists including Olivier Award-winner Beverley Knight. The show features the astonishing talents of dance storytelling powerhouse, ZooNation: The Kate Prince Company.

Stage2View, a leading independent company in the stage to screen world, teamed up with Mercury Studios and Sadler’s Wells to produce the film in a sound stage environment to maximise the unique creative opportunity. Kate Prince worked closely with BAFTA-winning screen director Marcus Viner to capture the show on six Arri-LF 4k cameras to ensure the highest possible quality film capture. Earlier this year, the film was released in 500 cinemas across the United Kingdom in a partnership with the Royal Ballet and Opera, marking the first cinema release for a Sadler’s Wells production.

The stage production of Message In A Bottle received its world premiere at Sadler’s Wells home in the West End, the Peacock Theatre, in February 2020. It has since toured the United Kingdom and internationally to Europe, and earlier this year completed a 10-stop tour of North America.

Message In A Bottle is powered by Kiswe’s industry leading streaming technology and is available on demand on Sadler’s Wells Digital Stage for £10. Streaming passes can be purchased at sadlerswells.com from 20 November 2024.

Sadler’s Wells Digital Stage allows audiences to experience world-class dance in a range of formats from in depth conversations with choreographers to documentaries, podcasts to free activity and educational packs.

