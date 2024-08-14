Damien Chazelle's WHIPLASH Returning to Theaters for Film's 10th Anniversary

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Damien Chazelle’s WHIPLASH will return to theaters nationwide in celebration of the film’s 10th anniversary. The Academy Award®-winning psychological drama, from Blumhouse, Right of Way Films, and Bold Films, will be reissued theatrically with a new 4K DCP on September 20, 2024, following a special anniversary screening at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 9th.

Starring Miles Teller and J.K. Simmons in arguably the definitive performances of their careers, and directed by Chazelle, WHIPLASH was produced by Jason Blum, Helen Estabrook, and Michel Litvak and David Lancaster. It was executive produced by Jason Reitman, Gary Michael Walters, and Couper Samuelson and Jeanette Volturno of Blumhouse.

The film follows Andrew Neyman (Teller), an ambitious young jazz drummer, single-minded in his pursuit to rise to the top of his elite east coast music conservatory. Terence Fletcher (Simmons), an instructor known equally for his teaching talents and his terrifying methods, discovers Andrew and transfers him into his band. Andrew’s passion to achieve perfection soon spirals into obsession, as his ruthless teacher continues to push him to the BRINK of both his ability and his sanity.

WHIPLASH first premiered in 2014 as the opening night film at the Sundance Film Festival, where it won the Grand Jury Prize for drama and the Audience Award. Hailed by critics, it became Chazelle’s breakout film, going on to receive five Academy Award® nominations, including Best Adapted Screenplay for Chazelle and Best Picture. It ultimately won three Oscars: Film Editing, Sound Mixing, and Supporting Actor for Simmons, whose staggering turn took awards season by storm, also winning him the BAFTA, Screen Actors Guild, Golden Globe, and Critics’ Choice awards.

The film has since been regarded as one of the best movies of the decade, and earlier this year was voted the top Sundance film of all time in a survey of over 500 filmmakers, critics, and industry professionals, conducted by the Sundance Institute for the festival’s 40th anniversary.

Photo Courtesy of Sony Pictures Classics

