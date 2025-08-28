DRAG RACE PHILIPPINES: SLAYSIAN ROYALE Sets New Viewership Record

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The August 13 premiere of Drag Race Philippines: Slaysian Royale has set a new record as the biggest global launch in WOW Presents Plus history, delivering a 50% increase in viewership compared to the most recent third season premiere of Drag Race Philippines.

A twist on Drag Race’s “vs The World” format, Drag Race Philippines: Slaysian Royale sees fan-favorite queens from previous seasons of Drag Race Philippines take on Asian queens from across the global franchise in a battle for the crown.

Coming off the premiere’s rapid success, World of Wonder’s WOW Records has announced the formation of their first-ever girl group outside of a Drag Race season: REYN4. The group is composed fan-favorite Drag Race Philippines alum Precious Paula Nicole (Drag Race Philippines Season 1 winner), Captivating KatKat (Drag Race Philippines Season 2 winner), Maxie (Drag Race Philippines Season 3 winner), and Marina Summers (Drag Race Philippines Season 1 + Drag Race UK vs The World S2 finalist), and is set to make their premiere appearance later this season on Drag Race Philippines: Slaysian Royale. Their debut single “Slaysian Royale” will be released this Friday, September 5th, with a full EP dropping later this year.

Co-Founders of World of Wonder, Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato, said: “Seeing fans across the world come together in celebration of Asian drag excellence is not only inspiring but also sends a message that this is a family without borders, able to wrap us all in its mothertucking arms. And condragulations to REYN4, the Philippines own iconic queens of pop, ready to slay on the world stage. Slaysian Royale and REYN4 is a double helping of queer joy that can entertain, inspire and heal us all.”

Weekly viewing parties for Drag Race Philippines: Slaysian Royale have popped up nationwide in bars, clubs, and queer spaces. This surge of in-person celebrations highlights how the series has transcended cultural boundaries, creating a sense of global connection through showcasing Asian drag artistry. Actor and producer Brandon Lim, who serves as the host of Akbar’s weekly watch party in Los Angeles, says, “It’s so powerful to witness how this series is bringing people together in person to celebrate Asian queerness and art.”

Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, and RuPaul Charles serve as Drag Race Philippines: Slaysian Royale executive producers for World of Wonder. The first two episodes of Drag Race Philippines: Slaysian Royale are available now, exclusively on WOW Presents Plus worldwide, with new episodes airing weekly on Wednesdays.