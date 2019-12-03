DRACULA on BBC One Will Premiere New Year's Day

Deadline reports that a new, bloody adaptation of "Dracula" has set its premiere date on BBC One for New Year's Day.

The series was written by Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss ("Sherlock") and is a co-production with Netflix. Netflix has not announced its premiere date.

Claes Bang plays the titular Count in the three-part series, which will air on three consecutive nights.

BBC One's "A Christmas Carol" series will premiere on December 22.

