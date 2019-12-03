DRACULA on BBC One Will Premiere New Year's Day

Article Pixel Dec. 3, 2019  
DRACULA on BBC One Will Premiere New Year's Day

Deadline reports that a new, bloody adaptation of "Dracula" has set its premiere date on BBC One for New Year's Day.

The series was written by Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss ("Sherlock") and is a co-production with Netflix. Netflix has not announced its premiere date.

Claes Bang plays the titular Count in the three-part series, which will air on three consecutive nights.

BBC One's "A Christmas Carol" series will premiere on December 22.

Read the original story on Deadline.



Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV News Desk

  • ABC and ESPN Present UEFA European Football Championship
  • Alicia Keys, Megan Thee Stallion, and Rosalia Will Be Honored at Billboard's Women in Music Event
  • Wes Ball Will Direct New PLANET OF THE APES Movie
  • Pussy Riot Announces 19 City North American Tour