DRACULA on BBC One Will Premiere New Year's Day
Deadline reports that a new, bloody adaptation of "Dracula" has set its premiere date on BBC One for New Year's Day.
The series was written by Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss ("Sherlock") and is a co-production with Netflix. Netflix has not announced its premiere date.
Claes Bang plays the titular Count in the three-part series, which will air on three consecutive nights.
BBC One's "A Christmas Carol" series will premiere on December 22.
