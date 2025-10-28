DR. SEUSS’ HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS Returning to Theaters for 25th Anniversary

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas, the holiday film starring Jim Carrey as The Grinch, will return to theaters for its 25th anniversary this season. Based on the book by Dr. Seuss, the Ron Howard-directed blockbuster will be available in theaters for a limited time beginning on December 12, 2025. Advance tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas reimagines one of the most enduring holiday stories of all time. The movie follows the cranky Grinch, who broods alone in the cave he calls home with only his dog Max for companionship. With Whoville's annual holiday festivities approaching, the Grinch hatches a vengeful plot to ruin the fun and purloin all the trappings that make Christmas so special. But he meets a surprising match in brave little Cindy Lou Who (Gossip Girl’s Taylor Momsen, in her film debut), a tiny girl whose kindness and generosity of spirit just might help The Grinch begin to appreciate the beauty of the season.

An enduring holiday classic, Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas dates to 1957, when author Theodor Geisel, better known by his pen name Dr. Seuss, published the story. It was first adapted for the screen in 1966 in the form of an animated TV special airing on CBS, with actor Boris Karloff serving as both narrator and THE VOICE of The Grinch. The TV special’s director, animation legend Chuck Jones, opted to make The Grinch green; in Seuss’s book, the character had been rendered only in black and white.

The 2000 live-action version was the first full-length film ever to be adapted from Seuss’s literary canon. Directed by Oscar winner Ron Howard and produced by Howard and Oscar winner Brian Grazer, the film brought together an all-star comedic cast that included Tony and Emmy winner Christine Baranski, Tony winner Bill Irwin, Emmy nominee Molly Shannon, Emmy winner Jeffrey Tambor, and the late Josh Ryan Evans in his final film role.

Released on Nov. 18, 2000, Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas spent four weeks at the top of the U.S. box-office charts, going on to gross more than $260 million domestically and $345 million worldwide. It ranked as the year’s highest-grossing movie and earned the distinction of becoming the second highest-grossing holiday film of all time after 1990’s Home Alone.

Makeup artist and creature creator Rick Baker won the Academy Award for Best Makeup for his work on the film alongside collaborator Gail Rowell-Ryan. The film earned two additional Oscar nominations: for costume designer Rita Ryack and for art director Michael Corenblith and set decorator Merideth Boswell in the Best Art Direction-Set Decoration category.

Also in celebration of its 25th anniversary, Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas arrives on 4K Ultra HD and Steelbook on November 11, 2025, featuring Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for an enhanced home viewing and listening experience. The release also includes over 30 minutes of brand-new bonus content exploring the making of the holiday film.