DOWNTON ABBEY Film Brings in $31 Million Opening Weekend Making it the Best Opening of All Time For Focus Features

According to Deadline, DOWNTON ABBEY has brought in $31M during its opening weekend, totaling $61.8M worldwide.

The film is the best opening of all time for Focus Features, with second place going to Insidious Chapter 3 with $22.7M in 2015.

Other notable films this weekend were Ad Astra ($19.2M), Rambo: Last Blood ($19M) and Hustlers ($17M).

The worldwide phenomenon Downton Abbey, has officially become a grand motion picture event, as the beloved Crawleys and their intrepid staff prepare for the most important moment of their lives. A royal visit from the King and Queen of England will unleash scandal, romance and intrigue that will leave the future of Downton hanging in the balance. Written by series creator Julian Fellowes and starring the original cast.

Downton Abbey opened nationwide on September 20, 2019.





