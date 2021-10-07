DICK CLARK'S NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE to Expand With First Spanish Language Countdown

MRC Live & Alternative and ABC announced TODAY that the "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022" 50th year celebration will feature the show's first-ever Spanish language countdown with Puerto Rico as the inaugural host destination.

The Spanish language countdown festivities will take place on the grounds of the Puerto Rico Convention Center and DISTRITO T-Mobile, Puerto Rico's newest entertainment and nightlife complex. The most-watched annual celebration, "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest," will air Friday, December 31, live on ABC at 8:00 p.m. EST.

In his 17th year, multihyphenate headlining host Ryan Seacrest will oversee New Year's festivities in Times Square. This year marks the 50th anniversary of "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve," America's go-to annual New Year's tradition, which celebrates the year's very best in music.

The show sets the stage to ring in the new year with more than five and a half hours of dynamic performances airing until 2:00 a.m. EST and gives viewers a look at New Year's celebrations from around the globe. Details around co-hosts, performers in Times Square and additional locations will be announced closer to show night.

The upcoming New Year's celebration bolsters Puerto Rico's exciting and similarly monumental year as the capital city of San Juan celebrates its 500th anniversary. This also complements the Island's world-renowned existing holiday season festivities; a time of year that vividly reflects the Island's vibrant culture, food, dance and music that shine through local festivals and celebrations. Puerto Rico's countdown will occur at 11:00 p.m. EST/12:00 a.m. AST.