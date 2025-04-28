DIARRA FROM DETROIT Renewed for Season Two at BET+

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BET+ and BET Studios have announced the season two greenlight of “DIARRA FROM DETROIT,” the critically acclaimed dramedy from creator, executive producer, writer, and star Diarra Kilpatrick. Bryan Terrell Clark, DomiNque Perry, and Jon Chaffin are confirmed to return as series regulars in the upcoming season, continuing their dynamic roles alongside Kilpatrick.

DIARRA FROM DETROIT quickly captivated audiences and critics alike with its genre-blending storytelling, razor-sharp wit, and standout performances. The series was named one of the Best TV Shows of 2024 by Deadline, Rolling Stone, and Variety, and has held a perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes score since its March 2024 premiere.

The accolades have continued into 2025, with the series earning two Film Independent Spirit Awards nominations and nominations from the NAACP Image Awards and GLAAD Media Awards. Kilpatrick was also honored with a Gracie Award for Actress in a Breakthrough Role (Drama). During its linear run on BET in early 2025, the show solidified its hit status, ranking as the No. 1 new series on cable among Black viewers year-to-date and topping key demos including Black adults 18-49, 25-54, and total Black viewers 2+.* Among all scripted cable series, it currently ranks second overall with Black audiences 18-49 & 25-54, just behind BET long-running hit Tyler Perry’s Sistas.*

Season one followed a divorcing schoolteacher who refuses to believe she’s been ghosted by her rebound Tinder date. Her determined search leads her into a decades-old mystery rooted in the Detroit underworld. As the case deepens, she enlists the help of her coworkers, friends, and lovers—forming an unlikely crew navigating danger and secrets. Production for the new season and a premiere will be announced at a later date.

