DEADPOOL & LOGAN to Stream on Disney+

The films will begin streaming on July 22.

Jul. 21, 2022  

Disney+ has announced that "Deadpool," "Deadpool 2," and "Logan" will arrive on the streaming service in the U.S. on July 22, giving fans access to more from the Marvel collection, all in one place.

"Deadpool" (2016): Based upon Marvel Comics' most unconventional anti-hero, DEADPOOL tells the origin story of former Special Forces operative turned mercenary Wade Wilson, who after being subjected to a rogue experiment that leaves him with accelerated healing powers, adopts the ALTER EGO Deadpool. Armed with his new abilities and a dark, twisted sense of humor, Deadpool hunts down the man who nearly destroyed his life.

"Deadpool 2" (2018): Foul-mouthed mutant mercenary Wade Wilson (AKA. Deadpool), brings together a team of fellow mutant rogues to protect a young boy with supernatural abilities from the brutal, time-traveling cyborg, Cable.

"Logan" (2017): In the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X in a hideout on the Mexican border. But Logan's attempts to hide from the world and his legacy are up-ended when a young mutant arrives, being pursued by dark forces.

With the addition of these new titles, subscribers are invited to revisit their parental controls settings to ensure a viewing experience most suitable for them and their family.

The dedicated Marvel brand page on Disney+ already serves as home to the largest Marvel collection with hundreds of hours of movies and shows. View the streaming home of Marvel on Disney+.

To celebrate the arrival of these films on Disney+, fans heading to San Diego Comic-Con can pick up a free mini chimichanga, a.k.a. Deadpool's favorite word to say, while supplies last. Disney+'s Deadpool chimichanga truck will be available at Seaport Village at the corner of Kettner and S Embarcadero in San Diego from 12-5pm PT on Friday, July 22 and Saturday, July 23.

