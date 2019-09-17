DANIEL TIGER'S NEIGHBORHOOD Launches 'Neighbor Day' Live Tour

Sep. 17, 2019  
DANIEL TIGER'S NEIGHBORHOOD Launches 'Neighbor Day' Live Tour

"Won't you ride along with me?" Following the hugely successful DANIEL TIGER'S NEIGHBORHOOD Live: King for a Day tour that traveled to more than 50 neighborhoods in 2019, Daniel Tiger and all his friends from the beloved Emmy Award-winning PBS Kids television series are hopping back aboard Trolley for DANIEL TIGER'S NEIGHBORHOOD LIVE! NEIGHBOR DAY. Beginning in January 2020, the tour will visit more than 50 cities across the country. For a full list of locations and venues, visit www.danieltigerlive.com. While some dates are already on sale, all remaining dates for the 2020 tour will go on sale Friday, September 20, at www.danieltigerlive.com. A limited number of VIP tickets that include a post-show photo with Daniel Tiger will also be available.

In DANIEL TIGER'S NEIGHBORHOOD Live: Neighbor Day, Daniel Tiger and his family, along with O the Owl, Miss Elaina, Katerina Kittycat, Prince Wednesday, and other familiar friends, will take audiences on an interactive adventure to THE NEIGHBORHOOD of Make-Believe, sharing stories of friendship, helping others and celebrating new experiences. The live show features new songs and fan-favorites from the series, including the beloved "Won't You Be My Neighbor?" The live theatrical production is filled with music, dancing, and wonderful surprises that will warm the hearts of preschoolers, parents, and grandparents alike.

The hugely successful DANIEL TIGER'S NEIGHBORHOOD Live tour production has been entertaining neighbors since 2016, playing to sold-out crowds across the country and garnering more than $12.8 million in ticket sales throughout the United States and Canada.

The top-rated DANIEL TIGER'S NEIGHBORHOOD series from Fred Rogers Productions, airing daily on PBS KIDS, follows the everyday adventures of 4-year-old DanielTiger and uses musical strategies grounded in Fred Rogers' landmark social-emotional curriculum. Through imagination, creativity, and song, Daniel and his friends learn the key social skills necessary for success in school and in life.

The animated show has garnered a host of prestigious awards, including the 2019 Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Preschool Children's Animated Series, the2019 Parents' Choice Gold Award for Television, the 2018 Common Sense Media Seal of Approval and was nominated for Outstanding Achievement in Youth Programming by the Television Critics Association in 2019. Apps, games, activities, and more from DANIEL TIGER'S NEIGHBORHOOD can be found onpbskids.org/daniel.

Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Live!: Neighbor Day tour stops include:

January 16

Community Arts Theatre

Williamsport, PA

January 18

Hershey Theatre

Hershey, PA

January 19

Warner Theatre

Washington D.C.

January 21

Dominion Energy Center

Richmond, VA

January 22

Berglund Center

Roanoke, VA

January 25

Florida Theatre

Jacksonville, FL

January 26

Bob Carr Theater

Orlando, FL

January 28

Mahaffey Theater

St. Petersburg, FL

February 1

Saenger Theatre

New Orleans, LA

February 4

Cannon Center for the Performing Arts

Memphis, TN

February 6

Robinson Center

Little Rock, AR

February 8

Walton Arts Center

Fayetteville, AR

February 10

Orpheum Theatre

Wichita, KS

February 12

Brady Theater

Tulsa, OK

February 13

Hudiburg Chevrolet Center

Oklahoma City, OK

February 17

Long Center

Austin, TX

February 21

Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center

Midland, TX

February 23

Tobin Center

San Antonio, TX

February 26

Tucson Music Hall

Tucson, AZ

February 29

Balboa Theater

San Diego, CA

March 1

Civic Arts Plaza

Thousand Oaks, CA

March 6

Arlene Schnitzer

Portland, OR

March 8

Paramount Theater

Seattle, WA

March 14

Bellco Theatre

Denver, CO

March 17

Paramount Theatre

Cedar Rapids, IA

March 18

Stephens Auditorium

Ames, IA

March 20

Washington Pavilion

Sioux Falls, SD

March 22

Lied Center

Lincoln, NE

March 24

Kauffman Center

Kansas City, MO

March 26

Clowes Auditorium

Indianapolis, IN

March 28

Genesee Theatre

Waukegan, IL

March 29

Riverside Theatre

Milwaukee, WI

April 2

Renaissance Theatre

Mansfield, OH

April 16

Tennessee Performing Arts Center

Nashville, TN

April 18

Tennessee Theatre

Knoxville, TN

April 19

Tivoli Theatre

Chattanooga, TN

April 20

Von Braun Center

Huntsville, AL

April 23

Alabama Theatre

Birmingham, AL

April 25

Crown Theatre

Fayetteville, NC

April 28

Weinberg Center for the Arts

Frederick, MD

May 1

UPAC

Kingston, NY

May 2

Kings Theatre

Brooklyn, NY

May 3

NJPAC

Newark, NJ

May 6

Chevalier Theatre

Medford, MA

May 7

Hanover Theatre

Worcester, MA

May 8

Palace Theater

Stamford, CT

May 9

Kimmel Center

Philadelphia, PA

May 10

The Bushnell

Hartford, CT


