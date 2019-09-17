DANIEL TIGER'S NEIGHBORHOOD Launches 'Neighbor Day' Live Tour
"Won't you ride along with me?" Following the hugely successful DANIEL TIGER'S NEIGHBORHOOD Live: King for a Day tour that traveled to more than 50 neighborhoods in 2019, Daniel Tiger and all his friends from the beloved Emmy Award-winning PBS Kids television series are hopping back aboard Trolley for DANIEL TIGER'S NEIGHBORHOOD LIVE! NEIGHBOR DAY. Beginning in January 2020, the tour will visit more than 50 cities across the country. For a full list of locations and venues, visit www.danieltigerlive.com. While some dates are already on sale, all remaining dates for the 2020 tour will go on sale Friday, September 20, at www.danieltigerlive.com. A limited number of VIP tickets that include a post-show photo with Daniel Tiger will also be available.
In DANIEL TIGER'S NEIGHBORHOOD Live: Neighbor Day, Daniel Tiger and his family, along with O the Owl, Miss Elaina, Katerina Kittycat, Prince Wednesday, and other familiar friends, will take audiences on an interactive adventure to THE NEIGHBORHOOD of Make-Believe, sharing stories of friendship, helping others and celebrating new experiences. The live show features new songs and fan-favorites from the series, including the beloved "Won't You Be My Neighbor?" The live theatrical production is filled with music, dancing, and wonderful surprises that will warm the hearts of preschoolers, parents, and grandparents alike.
The hugely successful DANIEL TIGER'S NEIGHBORHOOD Live tour production has been entertaining neighbors since 2016, playing to sold-out crowds across the country and garnering more than $12.8 million in ticket sales throughout the United States and Canada.
The top-rated DANIEL TIGER'S NEIGHBORHOOD series from Fred Rogers Productions, airing daily on PBS KIDS, follows the everyday adventures of 4-year-old DanielTiger and uses musical strategies grounded in Fred Rogers' landmark social-emotional curriculum. Through imagination, creativity, and song, Daniel and his friends learn the key social skills necessary for success in school and in life.
The animated show has garnered a host of prestigious awards, including the 2019 Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Preschool Children's Animated Series, the2019 Parents' Choice Gold Award for Television, the 2018 Common Sense Media Seal of Approval and was nominated for Outstanding Achievement in Youth Programming by the Television Critics Association in 2019. Apps, games, activities, and more from DANIEL TIGER'S NEIGHBORHOOD can be found onpbskids.org/daniel.
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Live!: Neighbor Day tour stops include:
|
January 16
|
Community Arts Theatre
|
Williamsport, PA
|
January 18
|
Hershey Theatre
|
Hershey, PA
|
January 19
|
Warner Theatre
|
Washington D.C.
|
January 21
|
Dominion Energy Center
|
Richmond, VA
|
January 22
|
Berglund Center
|
Roanoke, VA
|
January 25
|
Florida Theatre
|
Jacksonville, FL
|
January 26
|
Bob Carr Theater
|
Orlando, FL
|
January 28
|
Mahaffey Theater
|
St. Petersburg, FL
|
February 1
|
Saenger Theatre
|
New Orleans, LA
|
February 4
|
Cannon Center for the Performing Arts
|
Memphis, TN
|
February 6
|
Robinson Center
|
Little Rock, AR
|
February 8
|
Walton Arts Center
|
Fayetteville, AR
|
February 10
|
Orpheum Theatre
|
Wichita, KS
|
February 12
|
Brady Theater
|
Tulsa, OK
|
February 13
|
Hudiburg Chevrolet Center
|
Oklahoma City, OK
|
February 17
|
Long Center
|
Austin, TX
|
February 21
|
Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center
|
Midland, TX
|
February 23
|
Tobin Center
|
San Antonio, TX
|
February 26
|
Tucson Music Hall
|
Tucson, AZ
|
February 29
|
Balboa Theater
|
San Diego, CA
|
March 1
|
Civic Arts Plaza
|
Thousand Oaks, CA
|
March 6
|
Arlene Schnitzer
|
Portland, OR
|
March 8
|
Paramount Theater
|
Seattle, WA
|
March 14
|
Bellco Theatre
|
Denver, CO
|
March 17
|
Paramount Theatre
|
Cedar Rapids, IA
|
March 18
|
Stephens Auditorium
|
Ames, IA
|
March 20
|
Washington Pavilion
|
Sioux Falls, SD
|
March 22
|
Lied Center
|
Lincoln, NE
|
March 24
|
Kauffman Center
|
Kansas City, MO
|
March 26
|
Clowes Auditorium
|
Indianapolis, IN
|
March 28
|
Genesee Theatre
|
Waukegan, IL
|
March 29
|
Riverside Theatre
|
Milwaukee, WI
|
April 2
|
Renaissance Theatre
|
Mansfield, OH
|
April 16
|
Tennessee Performing Arts Center
|
Nashville, TN
|
April 18
|
Tennessee Theatre
|
Knoxville, TN
|
April 19
|
Tivoli Theatre
|
Chattanooga, TN
|
April 20
|
Von Braun Center
|
Huntsville, AL
|
April 23
|
Alabama Theatre
|
Birmingham, AL
|
April 25
|
Crown Theatre
|
Fayetteville, NC
|
April 28
|
Weinberg Center for the Arts
|
Frederick, MD
|
May 1
|
UPAC
|
Kingston, NY
|
May 2
|
Kings Theatre
|
Brooklyn, NY
|
May 3
|
NJPAC
|
Newark, NJ
|
May 6
|
Chevalier Theatre
|
Medford, MA
|
May 7
|
Hanover Theatre
|
Worcester, MA
|
May 8
|
Palace Theater
|
Stamford, CT
|
May 9
|
Kimmel Center
|
Philadelphia, PA
|
May 10
|
The Bushnell
|
Hartford, CT