DANIEL TIGER'S NEIGHBORHOOD Launches 'Neighbor Day' Live Tour

"Won't you ride along with me?" Following the hugely successful DANIEL TIGER'S NEIGHBORHOOD Live: King for a Day tour that traveled to more than 50 neighborhoods in 2019, Daniel Tiger and all his friends from the beloved Emmy Award-winning PBS Kids television series are hopping back aboard Trolley for DANIEL TIGER'S NEIGHBORHOOD LIVE! NEIGHBOR DAY. Beginning in January 2020, the tour will visit more than 50 cities across the country. For a full list of locations and venues, visit www.danieltigerlive.com. While some dates are already on sale, all remaining dates for the 2020 tour will go on sale Friday, September 20, at www.danieltigerlive.com. A limited number of VIP tickets that include a post-show photo with Daniel Tiger will also be available.

In DANIEL TIGER'S NEIGHBORHOOD Live: Neighbor Day, Daniel Tiger and his family, along with O the Owl, Miss Elaina, Katerina Kittycat, Prince Wednesday, and other familiar friends, will take audiences on an interactive adventure to THE NEIGHBORHOOD of Make-Believe, sharing stories of friendship, helping others and celebrating new experiences. The live show features new songs and fan-favorites from the series, including the beloved "Won't You Be My Neighbor?" The live theatrical production is filled with music, dancing, and wonderful surprises that will warm the hearts of preschoolers, parents, and grandparents alike.

The hugely successful DANIEL TIGER'S NEIGHBORHOOD Live tour production has been entertaining neighbors since 2016, playing to sold-out crowds across the country and garnering more than $12.8 million in ticket sales throughout the United States and Canada.

The top-rated DANIEL TIGER'S NEIGHBORHOOD series from Fred Rogers Productions, airing daily on PBS KIDS, follows the everyday adventures of 4-year-old DanielTiger and uses musical strategies grounded in Fred Rogers' landmark social-emotional curriculum. Through imagination, creativity, and song, Daniel and his friends learn the key social skills necessary for success in school and in life.

The animated show has garnered a host of prestigious awards, including the 2019 Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Preschool Children's Animated Series, the2019 Parents' Choice Gold Award for Television, the 2018 Common Sense Media Seal of Approval and was nominated for Outstanding Achievement in Youth Programming by the Television Critics Association in 2019. Apps, games, activities, and more from DANIEL TIGER'S NEIGHBORHOOD can be found onpbskids.org/daniel.

Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Live!: Neighbor Day tour stops include:

January 16 Community Arts Theatre Williamsport, PA January 18 Hershey Theatre Hershey, PA January 19 Warner Theatre Washington D.C. January 21 Dominion Energy Center Richmond, VA January 22 Berglund Center Roanoke, VA January 25 Florida Theatre Jacksonville, FL January 26 Bob Carr Theater Orlando, FL January 28 Mahaffey Theater St. Petersburg, FL February 1 Saenger Theatre New Orleans, LA February 4 Cannon Center for the Performing Arts Memphis, TN February 6 Robinson Center Little Rock, AR February 8 Walton Arts Center Fayetteville, AR February 10 Orpheum Theatre Wichita, KS February 12 Brady Theater Tulsa, OK February 13 Hudiburg Chevrolet Center Oklahoma City, OK February 17 Long Center Austin, TX February 21 Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center Midland, TX February 23 Tobin Center San Antonio, TX February 26 Tucson Music Hall Tucson, AZ February 29 Balboa Theater San Diego, CA March 1 Civic Arts Plaza Thousand Oaks, CA March 6 Arlene Schnitzer Portland, OR March 8 Paramount Theater Seattle, WA March 14 Bellco Theatre Denver, CO March 17 Paramount Theatre Cedar Rapids, IA March 18 Stephens Auditorium Ames, IA March 20 Washington Pavilion Sioux Falls, SD March 22 Lied Center Lincoln, NE March 24 Kauffman Center Kansas City, MO March 26 Clowes Auditorium Indianapolis, IN March 28 Genesee Theatre Waukegan, IL March 29 Riverside Theatre Milwaukee, WI April 2 Renaissance Theatre Mansfield, OH April 16 Tennessee Performing Arts Center Nashville, TN April 18 Tennessee Theatre Knoxville, TN April 19 Tivoli Theatre Chattanooga, TN April 20 Von Braun Center Huntsville, AL April 23 Alabama Theatre Birmingham, AL April 25 Crown Theatre Fayetteville, NC April 28 Weinberg Center for the Arts Frederick, MD May 1 UPAC Kingston, NY May 2 Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY May 3 NJPAC Newark, NJ May 6 Chevalier Theatre Medford, MA May 7 Hanover Theatre Worcester, MA May 8 Palace Theater Stamford, CT May 9 Kimmel Center Philadelphia, PA May 10 The Bushnell Hartford, CT





