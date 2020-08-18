DANCING WITH THE STARS Will Return September 14

The show is reportedly working through the health and safety protocols to allow production to go on this year.

Dancing With the Stars will return on September 14, Deadline reports. DANCING WITH THE STARS will air Monday nights from 8pm-10pm.

The dance competition show is reportedly working through the health and safety protocols to allow production to go on this year.

Tyra Banks is hosting and executive producing this season, which also features some changes in the professional ballroom dancer lineup.Sharna Burgess and Keo Motsepe will return, and Britt Stewart and Daniella Karagach will get celebrity partners for the first time.

Former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe is the first celebrity announced in the lineup, and others will be announced at a later date.

It is unclear whether the show will air live.

