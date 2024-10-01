DANCING WITH THE STARS Celebrates SOUL TRAIN With Special Back-to-Back Episodes

“Soul Train Night” airs on a special night as part of a two-night event beginning MONDAY, OCT. 7.
The remaining 11 couples get their groove on with performances worthy of being seen on the iconic musical variety television show “Soul Train.”
“Soul Train Night” airs on Dancing with the Stars as part of a two-night event beginning MONDAY, OCT. 7 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT/PDT, 7:00-9:01 p.m. CDT), broadcasting across both ABC and Disney+ in local time zones and next day on Hulu.
The night will start with a soulful opening number to “T.S.O.P. (The Sound Of Philadelphia)” by MFSB featuring The Three Degrees, choreographed by Luam and featuring guest dancer and “Soul Train” alum Popin Pete of The Electric Boogaloos. Partner dances to include the Rumba, Jive, Foxtrot, Viennese Waltz and Quickstep. For the first time this season, judge Derek Hough will provide his expert insights, tips and tricks during a master class centered around the classic hit “Get Down On It” by Kool & the Gang.
Fans will be able to vote during the broadcast of the show in the ET/CT time zones. During this time, online voting will be available to fans in any time zone in the U.S., its territories and Canada via dwtsvote.abc.com, and fans on participating U.S. wireless carriers can also vote via SMS/text (fans in Canada cannot vote via SMS/text). Viewer votes from both nights of competition will be combined with the judges’ scores from both nights to determine which couples may be in jeopardy of elimination on Tuesday, Oct. 8.
“Dancing with the Stars” is the hit series co-hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.
Photo credit: Disney/Eric McCandless
Videos