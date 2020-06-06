DANCE MOMS' Abby Lee Miller Accused of Racist Comments; Plans For New Dance Show Cancelled

According to USA TODAY, Abby Lee Miller's plans for a new dance show on Lifetime were cancelled due to racism allegations.

Miller, a coach on Dance Moms, was accused of racist comments by an ex-Dance Moms cast member.

Abby's Virtual Dance Off was set to be released later this year on Lifetime.

"We currently do not have plans to air the show," Kannie Yu LaPack, a spokeswoman for the A&E network, told USA TODAY.

It is still unclear whether or not Miller will be returning to DANCE MOMS if the show is renewed for a ninth season.

Adriana Smith accused Miller on Instagram of addressing her and her daughter, Kamryn, with bigoted statements during season 8 of the show.

"A statement from her that sticks in my mind to this day during my time on DMS8 is 'I know you grew up in the HOOD with only a box of 8 crayons, but I grew up in the Country Club with a box of 64 - don't be stupid.'" Smith posted. "This to me shows that you think you are better than me and in higher rank and all together superior to ME!"

Kamryn also told her mother that she heard Miller say the show needed a "sprinkle of color."

View this post on Instagram I couldn't think of a more perfect day to address my experience with Abby Lee Miller. Wanna know the truth? Wanna know my TRUTH? Swipe Right to find out a??a??a??a??a??a??a??a??a??a??a??a?? I'm sure most people will say "why did you go on the show?" Auditioned and booked the show why wouldn't we go? Call me naive, I thought with cancer and jail time maybe she had changed just a little bit. Well #season8 proved that was a complete lie. • • #cantbesilent #standwithme #standwithkam #closetracist #callingherout #notsupportingracism #youdontcare A post shared by Adriana Smith (@dancemomadriana) on Jun 2, 2020 at 4:48pm PDT

On Thursday, Miller apologized in a statement on Instagram.

"I genuinely understand and deeply regret how my words have effected and hurt those around me in the past, particularly those in the Black community," she wrote. "To Kamryn, Adriana, and anyone else I've hurt, I am truly sorry. I realize that racism can come not just from hate, but also from ignorance. No matter the cause, it is harmful, and it is my fault."

Read the original story on USA TODAY.

Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You