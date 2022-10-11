DAHMER Continues to Break Netflix Records

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Netflix has announced the Top 10 list for the week of October 3.

Oct. 11, 2022  

It was Ryan Murphy's week on Netflix. His groundbreaking TV drama, DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, topped the English TV List for the third week in a row, with 205.33M hours viewed. And the limited series is now Netflix's second most popular English language series of all time (701.37M) behind Stranger Things 4 (1.35 Bn hours viewed) after just three weeks.

Over on the film side, Mr. Harrigan's Phone, which Murphy also produced, debuted at #2 on the Top 10 English Films List with 35.42M hours viewed.

We also saw strong interest in the Conversations with a Killer documentary series, with The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes (31.4M hours viewed) and The John Wayne Gacy Tapes (8.86M hours viewed) both reaching the Top 10. The Midnight Club (18.79M hours viewed), Mike Flanagan's latest horror series which recently broke the Guinness World Record for most jump scares in a premiere episode, also reached the Top 10.

Season 3 of Bling Empire returned with more drama, more laughter and more bling and entered the list with 15.21M hours viewed. In its fifth week, Cobra Kai held on strong with 13.53M hours viewed. Australian teen reboot Heartbreak High had 9.48M hours viewed.

Meet your new royal obsession. The Empress, a German historical drama about the life of Empress Elisabeth of Austria who has been compared to the latter-day Princess of Wales, reigned supreme and stayed atop the Non-English TV List with 59.43M hours viewed.

Polish drama High Water debuted on the list in the #2 spot with 45.84M hours viewed. As mainstays on the list, K-content continued to pull viewers in; Little Women (23.58M hours viewed), Extraordinary Attorney Woo (12.22M hours viewed), Alchemy of Souls (9.78M hours viewed),Young Lady and Gentleman (8.52M hours viewed), and Narco-Saints (7.58M hours viewed).

Mila Kunis, Ana de Armas, Allison Janney, and Jurnee Smollett, as well as the US men's basketball team, ruled the English Films List this week. Based on The New York Times bestseller of the same name by Jessica Knoll, Luckiest Girl Alive debuted atop the list with 43.08M hours viewed. Starring Kunis, the gripping drama was in the Top 10 in 91 countries.

In Blonde (17.41M hours viewed), de Armas transformed into one of Hollywood's most beloved icons, Marilyn Monroe; and in Lou, there is no stopping Janney and Smollett with 12.6M hours viewed. DON'T sit on the bench and miss The Redeem Team. The sports documentary featuring Dwyane Wade and LeBron James, as well as a look back at the incomparable Kobe Bryant, entered the list with 7.85M hours viewed.

African fantasy-drama Aníkúlápó jumped to the #1 spot on the Non-English Films List with 8.73M hours viewed. New entrants on the list included German horror Old People (6.48M hours viewed), Uruguay drama Togo (4.14M hours viewed), Italian rom-com Jumping From High Places (3.7M hours viewed) and Brazil 2002: Behind The Scenes of Brazil's Fifth Fifa World Cup Victory (1.77M hours viewed). Favorites, Indian rom-com Plan A Plan B and French drama Athena, remained on the list.

