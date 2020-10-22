Craig Wedren Joins WET HOT AMERICAN SUMMER Cast for Live Read this Saturday

Wedren launched his Sabbath Sessions podcast earlier this year.

Acclaimed songwriter, singer, film & television composer and Shudder To Think frontman Craig Wedren launched his Sabbath Sessions podcast earlier this year--born out of the introspection of his longtime mindfulness and wellness practices and uniting many different strands of his varied musical aptitudes. The 13-episode collection of musical meditations can be heard HERE, and represents his first explorations of ambient choral music where Wedren developed his technique of sampling and looping his famously elastic voice resulting in a unique kind of sound bath.

This spring, shortly after the beginning of the pandemic shutdown, Wedren also began to host daily live Sabbath Sessions via Facebook Live where he performed improvised vocal soundbaths. "It seems we're being catapulted into new phases we haven't even begun to imagine, and yet there's something quiet and almost old-fashioned about our days these days... I created Sabbath Sessions to be a time-out from the rigors and rigidity of schedules and assignments. I hope they can provide a portal for the listener, something outside of time and formal thinking." Watch a playlist of a handful of the best live sessions HERE.

Throughout his illustrious career, Wedren's music has become an essential part of some of film and television's most popular and lauded shows including films The SCHOOL OF ROCK and Laurel Canyon; and television shows like GLOW (Netflix), Shrill (with that dog.'s Anna Waronker), MRS. FLETCHER (HBO), NEW AMSTERDAM (NBC) and FRESH OFF THE BOAT (ABC), among others. He's also collaborated numerous times with his childhood friend David Wain including Role Models, Reno 911!, The State and the Wet Hot American Summer movie and tv series. This Saturday, October 24 at 8:00 PM EDT / 5:00 PM PDT, Craig will perform as part of the Wet Hot American Summer Original Cast Live Read in support of Biden Victory Fund. The evening will feature a live read of the beloved classic film plus bonus selections from every iteration of Wet Hot American Summer... and look for a very special duet between Craig and one of the internet's favorite Chrises. For more info, visit http://wethotamericansummer.com.

The 2020 release of Sabbath Sessions follows a prolific 2019 for Wedren. He released Adult Desire Expanded-a reimagined version of his 2017 album Adult Desire; supported his longtime friends in that dog. and The Messthetics (featuring his former Dischord labelmates in Fugazi) on tour; and released My '90s--a limited edition hard-bound book featuring photos he took on his Polaroid Spectra in the 1990s and early 2000's, documenting his late nights and early mornings on the road with Shudder to Think and time with friends including Fugazi, Smashing Pumpkins, Pearl Jam, members of The State and more. Read more on My '90s and see photos via Vanity Fair HERE.

Photo Credit: Meggan Lennon

