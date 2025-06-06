Craig Brewer to Direct Snoop Dogg Biopic for Universal

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Craig Brewer, director of Dolemite Is My Name and the 2011 remake of Footloose, has been tapped to helm the currently untitled biopic of iconic rapper Snoop Dogg. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Brewster will direct from a script he is reworking based on one penned by Joe Robert Cole. Snoop Dogg is involved as a producer on the film, which is moving forward at Universal.

With 17 Grammy nominations, Snoop Dogg is one of the most successful rappers of our time. The movie will tell the true story of his rise to stardom, which began with his 1993 debut album Doggystyle. In addition to his massive success in music, the rapper has also appeared in numerous TV and film projects and currently serves as a judge for NBC's The Voice.

Brewer's other directorial credits include 2005's Hustle & Flow, 2006's Black Snake Moan, Coming 2 America, and the upcoming biographical musical Song Sung Blue, which stars Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson.

Comments