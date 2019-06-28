Comedy Central Announces BILL BURR PRESENTS IANTALK: IDEAS NOT WORTH SPREADING

Bill Burr Presents IanTalk: Ideas Not Worth Spreading, the second of three All Things Comedy produced specials previously announced by Comedy Central, premieres July 12 at midnight ET/PT on Comedy Central.

In IanTalk: Ideas Not Worth Spreading, Ian Edwards gives his own edgy twist on a traditional TedTalk. He shares his thoughts on abortion, Harriet Tubman, and why he refuses to learn to swim for his own safety. Through his authentic balance of charm and self-deprecating humor, he's able to dive into the intricacies of life, success, and dating with a relatable and refreshing twist.

Leading up to the on-air premiere, the Comedy Central Stand-Up Youtube channel, Comedy Central Stand-Up social-media accounts, and the CC App will feature clips from the special. Fans can follow Edwards on Twitter at @IanEdwardsComic and Comedy Central Stand-Up at @standup to join the social conversation around the special (#BillBurrPresents).

Ian Edwards is a stand-up comedian whose topical and culturally relevant content can be heard on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast and The Adam Carolla Show podcast. He has written for hit comedies such ABC's Black-ish, NBC's The Carmichael Show, CBS' Two Broke Girls, and Universal's UnderCover Brother 2. He can be seen on Netflix's Friends From College, and his co-producer credits include Netflix's Friends From College and HBO's Crashing. Ian's comedy debut, 100% Half Assed, was released under Conan O'Brien's Team Coco Records. He is a regular on Conan and, previously, @midnight. Other successes include widely popular Tangerine which premiered at Sundance in 2015. Most recently, he appeared on Comedy Central's The New Negroes with Baron Vaughn and Open Mike Eagle.

Ian Edwards, Bill Burr, Al Madrigal and Mike Bertolina of All Things Comedy are Executive Producers. Anne Harris and Ryan Moran are the Executives in Charge of Production for Comedy Central.





