Cian Ducrot Details Second Album 'Little Dreaming' with New Video Premiere

GRAMMY®-winning Irish singer, songwriter, and pop powerhouse Cian Ducrot has announced the release of his highly anticipated second album Little Dreaming to be released July 11 via Darkroom/Polydor/Capitol. Little Dreaming is available for pre-order HERE and will be available on vinyl, CD, cassette, and digital formats.

Accompanying the announcement, Cian premieres the star-studded music video for the exuberant titular single which features Irish actors Lola Petticrew and Hazel Doupe from the acclaimed Disney+ series Say Nothing, and Chris Walley from the cult comedy The Young Offenders.

The news arrives as Cian announces a major EU / UK headlining tour. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 28, at 10am GMT, but fans who pre-order Little Dreaming will receive pre-sale access — view the full itinerary HERE. Cian recently wrapped up the UK and European legs of Teddy Swims’ I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy Tour and also performed at this month’s globally televised Ireland vs. France rugby match, singing both countries’ anthems in honor of his Irish-French heritage — not to mention playing Little Dreaming single “Who’s Making You Feel It” at halftime. It all adds up to an incredible victory lap following his win of the 2025 GRAMMY® Award for Best R&B Song for co-writing SZA’s “Saturn.”

The “Little Dreaming” video cheekily plays off Cian’s arrival as a budding pop powerhouse. As the fictional singer Juno Lush, he goes full diva on his Little Dreaming bandmates, played by Lola Petticrew, Hazel Doupe, and Chris Walley. Though he’s a natural fit for stardom — dolled up in feathers, sequins, and shades — Juno’s solo fantasies eventually meet the harsh stage lights of reality. The song embodies that energy, swirling up dreamy pop and vintage glam while Cian celebrates being unabashedly true to oneself. Which for him means an ecstatic dreamer and emotional conduit who dresses the part — a whirl of glitter and mascara and, often, every color in the rainbow: “I can take it full Picasso, I don’t care who wore it first / If it’s drunk tank pink, if it’s his or it’s hers / I can wear my favorite pearls, like all my favorite girls / If it looks good on them, then I can make it work!”

Crafted with the same soul-baring rawness and heart-on-sleeve honesty that Cian has brought to all of his music thus far, Little Dreaming marks his evolution from a purveyor of intimate ballads and folk-pop gems to a larger-than-life star showcasing dazzling ’70s and ’80s-tinged sounds — influenced by such show-stopping legends as Elton John, Michael Jackson, and Queen — supported by his authentic, emotion-forward songwriting.

The sophomore set is a beautifully cohesive work that invites listeners to travel with him on a journey of self-discovery and willingness to unflinchingly open his heart in songs. They’re experiences we can all relate to, captured in his affectingly direct style: love and loss, family and friendship, community and roots, overcoming our struggles and trying to be a better version of ourselves. Cian crafted the album with a tight-knit group of trusted collaborators including Anton Göransson and Isabella Sjöstrand

D (RAYE), Grammy winner Lostboy (Lewis Capaldi, Calvin Harris), Theo Hutchcraft (Calvin Harris, Måneskin), Tristan Salvati (Angèle), regular collaborator Bill Maybury (James Bay) and Will Bloomfield (The Vaccines, Alfie Templeman).

﻿Sharing his thoughts on Little Dreaming, Cian says, “This album has been a crazy journey. It was an absolutely amazing experience. I set out to just be as creative and as free and as expressive as possible, and I think we’ve done that. It’s not an overstatement to say making the record has changed my life.”

In January, Cian literally rang in 2025 — as well as his new musical era — with “Who’s Making You Feel It,” a joyous piece of timeless piano pop with a big sound to match his ability to express big feelings. Cian debuted the song during his New Year’s Eve show at Dublin Castle — broadcast live across Ireland — just seconds before the countdown. That followed a stage-setting 2024 which included Cian: MAKING HISTORY by playing Dublin’s intercontinental Portal sculpture, opening for Calum Scott’s North American tour, and winning the ASCAP Vanguard Award for his songwriting for SZA, Lauren Spencer Smith, and others.

Hailing from Cork, Ireland, Cian emerged as one of 2023’s biggest breakouts thanks to his acclaimed debut LP, Victory, which went straight to No. 1 in the UK and Ireland. Featuring the UK Platinum viral sensation “All for You” and the Gold “I’ll Be Waiting” (both Top 20 hits), Victory also included deeply personal standouts like “Heaven,” winner of the RTÉ Choice Music Prize for Irish Song of the Year. He’s since served up head-turning one-off singles like “Can’t Even Hate You” and “something I can’t afford,” while amassing over 1.4 billion global streams powered in part by his tremendous social engagement. Stay tuned as Cian continues to pull back the curtain on his Little Dreaming vision.

Photo credit: Freddie Stinstead

