Chrissy Metz & Leann Rimes to Host New Crafting Competition Series for Discovery+

Stunning handmade creations designed by top artisans from across the country will take the spotlight in the exclusive discovery+ competition series, Meet Your Makers Showdown.

The six-episode series-hosted by Emmy® and Golden Globe® nominated actress, recording artist and crafting enthusiast Chrissy Metz, best known from NBC's This Is Us-will be available to stream beginning Saturday, Nov. 27.

Each episode will spotlight four of the world's finest makers who will compete in challenges that test their ingenious creativity, unique skills and passion for their craft. As an avid scrapbooker and former preschool teacher with a passion for motivating people to achieve their dreams, Chrissy will helm the action as the competitors contend in a wide range of artistic categories including paper art, fluid painting, stained glass, polymer clay, candle making and artisanal soap.

During Meet Your Makers Showdown, inspiration judge LeAnn Rimes, a multi-GRAMMY Awards® winning singer, songwriter, actress and author, will lead fellow judges on a walkthrough among contestants that delves into each artist's creative process to uncover what makes them tick. LeAnn has expanded into crafting herself, creating her own candle line where she is hands on throughout the entire process. Craft expert judge Mark Montano, a best-selling author, designer and TV host, will evaluate each maker's technique and originality. Along with a weekly guest judge who specializes in the featured trade, LeAnn and Mark will award $10,000 and bragging rights to the competitors who best wow the judges by creating items worthy of THE WORLD'S BEST online boutiques.

"Crafting is bigger than ever and talented makers have turned it into a multi-billion dollar industry," said Chrissy. "Each week, Meet Your Makers Showdown spotlights a new trending craft and the artisans who pull out all the stops to create inspirational, one-of-a-kind masterpieces."

"In every episode, these brilliant makers put their heart and soul into intense crafting challenges that truly stretch their imaginations," said LeAnn. "As a fellow artist, it was inspiring to see their incredible, creative ideas come to life and get showcased on this show."