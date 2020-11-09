Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment's Crackle Plus Contracts with Amagi

At launch, Crackle and Popcornflix linear channels will be available on platforms like Plex.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (Nasdaq: CSSE) one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand ("AVOD") networks, announced today the collaboration between Crackle Plus and Amagi to power the linear channel experience for Crackle, Popcornflix and other channels on a growing list of FAST ("Free Ad-Supported TV") platforms. At launch, Crackle and Popcornflix linear channels will be available on platforms like Plex and VIZIO Watch Free, with additional platforms and channels expected to be announced soon.

Viewers of these linear channels will have access to a curated selection of Crackle and Popcornflix's extensive library of studio film titles and classic TV series as well as a growing list of original and exclusive programming that uplifts, entertains, and inspires audiences such as Lennox Lewis: The Untold Story, Robert the Bruce, Spides, Corporate Animals, Blue Iguana, Anything is Possible: The Serge Ibaka Story, Road to Race Day, On Point, Cleanin' Up the Town: Remembering Ghostbusters, The Clearing, Yelawolf: A Slumerican Life, and Going From Broke, recently picked up for a second season.

Amagi, a global SaaS leader in broadcast and streaming TV enables live linear channel creation, distribution and monetization for leading TV networks and content brands. Amagi works with large broadcast networks such as A+E Networks UK, Discovery Networks, FOX Networks, NBCUniversal, and Warner Media among hundreds of others to create linear channels. In the last 12 months, Amagi has added 150+ streaming channels to its platform for content owners like Cinedigm, Tastemade, PeopleTV, Insight TV, Tennis Channel, Yahoo!Finance, beIN Sports, SportsGrid, and VENN among others. These channels are distributed on leading FAST platforms such as The Roku Channel, SamsungTV Plus, VIZIO, Xumo, PlutoTV, Plex, Redbox, Sling, and Youtube TV as well as broadcast TV providers such as Comcast, Dish Networks, AT&T U-Verse, and Spectrum.

"Launching free linear channels is the next phase in making our streaming services Crackle and Popcornflix more ubiquitous and accessible to a growing number of viewers. We are excited to partner with best-in-class technology partner Amagi to ensure we deliver the highest quality experiences to both viewers and advertisers," said Philippe Guelton, President of Crackle Plus. "With 80,000 hours of content available within our networks and through our sister content distribution company Screen Media, the opportunities to create new exciting linear experiences, including additional branded channels, are endless."

"We continue to see a meteoric rise in the ad-supported entertainment audience," said Srinivasan KA, co-founder at Amagi. "Crackle Plus is a perfect candidate for successful linear channels because of the strong AVOD brands it controls, like Crackle, Popcornflix, Chicken Soup for the Soul, and A Plus, and its extensive premium content library. This gives marketers comfort in advertising with well-known and brand-safe channels."

Crackle and Popcornflix linear and VOD networks will each be available in the U.S. on up to 27 devices and services by the end of the year including Amazon FireTV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, VIZIO), gaming consoles (PS4 and Xbox One), Plex, iOS and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com. Crackle is also available in approximately 500,000 hotel rooms in the Marriott Bonvoy chain.

