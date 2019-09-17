Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs Among the 2019 CMT ARTISTS OF THE YEAR

CMT today revealed it will honor superstar acts Carrie Underwood, Dan + Shay, Kane Brown, Luke Combs and Thomas Rhett as the top country artists of 2019 to be celebrated at this year's 10th Annual "CMT Artists of the Year" special, broadcasting LIVE from Nashville's Schermerhorn Symphony Center on Wednesday, October 16 at 8pm ET/PT.

The 90-minute special will highlight the five "Artists of the Year" who have collectively ruled the last 12 months in country music, leading across all CMT's platforms, scoring chart-topping albums and singles while simultaneously selling out arenas across the country. The event will feature surprise musical pairings and guests as in past years, and will also feature a live-streamed remote performance by Carrie Underwood from her "Cry Pretty Tour 360" tour stop in Cleveland, Ohio. Additional performers and presenters will be announced at a later date.



"These five, stand-out honorees have dominated COUNTRY MUSIC this year and we look forward to paying tribute to each of them at the 10th year anniversary CMT ARTISTS OF THE YEAR event," said Leslie Fram, Senior Vice President of Music Strategy & Talent, CMT. "From first-time honorees Dan + Shay, Kane Brown and Luke Combs to two-time honoree Thomas Rhett and now five-time honoree Carrie Underwood, this incredible collection of talent coming together at what marks a pivotal time in each of their careers promises to be a night of incredible performances and reflection."

This year marks a significant milestone for the "CMT Artists of the Year" special as it celebrates the decade-long anniversary of the live music franchise. Through the years, the show has become a highly anticipated celebration of both country music's breakthrough talent, as well as seasoned musicians who've become icons in the COUNTRY MUSIC industry.

While the awards special has always been exciting to watch with its unexpected performances and heartfelt moments from musicians, it has also been an advocate for supporting important causes. In years past, the show has raised both awareness and contributions for those impacted by such natural disasters as Hurricane Harvey and the tragic events at Route 91 Harvest music festival in Las Vegas. Last year, the "2018 CMT Artists of the Year" special was dedicated to the women of COUNTRY MUSIC and demonstrated CMT's commitment to female artists.

Previous "CMT Artists of the Year" performances and surprise acts have included Adele and Darius Rucker performing Lady Antebellum's "Need You Now," Adam Lambert and Leona Lewis paying tribute to Little Big Town's "Girl Crush," and Maroon 5 covering Taylor Swift's "Mine." The show has featured appearances by Ellen Degeneres, Matthew McConaughey, Selena Gomez, Billy Bob Thornton, Roger Clemens, Morgan Freeman, the cast of Nashville and more. Performers and presenters for "2019 CMT Artists of the Year" to be announced.





Related Articles View More TV Stories