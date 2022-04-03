Carpool Karaoke Announces Return After Two Year Break

The famous Carpool Karaoke sketches from THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN after a two year break this week. The trailer for the upcoming musical car rides aired during Friday night's episode of The Late Late Show (12:37-1:37 AM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network. The show is available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

The Late Late Show with James Corden Twitter account also shared the video that was aired during the episode. Nicki Minaj jumps in the passenger seat on April 6th, followed by Camila Cabello on April 18th.

