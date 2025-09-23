Carla Simón's ROMERÍA Acquired by Janus Films for North American Release

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Janus Films has acquired the North American rights to ROMERÍA, written and directed by celebrated Spanish filmmaker Carla Simón (Berlinale Golden Bear winner for ALCARRÀS; SUMMER 1993).

The film had its World Premiere in Competition at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival and will have its North American premiere at the New York Film Festival. Janus Films will open ROMERÍA theatrically in NORTH AMERICA in 2026. ROMERIA is the fifth Cannes Competition title acquired by Janus Films in 2025.

The film follows 18-year-old Marina, orphaned at a young age, when she visits Spain’s Atlantic coast to meet her paternal grandparents for the first time. As she tries to find her place in an EXTENDED FAMILY she has never known, Marina pieces together memories of her parents with the stories told by relatives who have their own secrets to protect. With a large and charismatic ensemble cast mixing actors and non-professionals alike, and led by magnetic newcomer Llúcia Garcia, ROMERÍA is a tender, surprising, and deeply felt film about the way we keep alive the people we’ve lost.

A Spanish-German co-production, the film is produced by María Zamora at Elastica Films with Olimpia Pont-Cháfer at Ventall Cinema and Àngels Masclans at DosSoles Media, with expert cinematography by Hélène Louvart (La Chimera, The Lost Daughter).

Janus Films recently announced the acquisitions of 2025 Cannes selections MAGELLAN, the latest from auteur Lav Diaz, selected by the Philippines for the 2025 Academy Awards®; the award-winning RESURRECTION from visionary director Bi Gan; Hlynur Pálmason's 2025 THE LOVE THAT REMAINS, selected by Iceland for the 2025 Academy Awards®; and the acclaimed TWO PROSECUTORS, by Sergei Loznitsa; and Ira Sachs’ Sundance and New York Film Festival selection PETER HUJAR’S DAY.