Canada's Drag Race: The Official 2024 Tour Final Cast Announced

Canada's Drag Race: The Official 2024 Tour announces five more legendary Queens joining the herstoric all-finalist performance lineup. The highly-anticipated coast-to-coast production adds newly crowned Season 4 winner Venus, her fierce fellow finalists Aurora Matrix, Denim, Nearah Nuff and Season 3's Miss Fiercalicious.

As previously shared, RuPaul's Drag Race, Season 12 winner and Canada's Drag Race guest judge Jaida Essence Hall will host, with performances from Season 3 Queens Gisèle Lullaby, Jada Shada Hudson and Kimmy Couture. All nine gag-worthy drag icons will take Canada's MAIN STAGE to werk it out for audiences across the Great White North this spring. Tickets are on sale at ticketmaster.ca and dragracetours.com.

Presented by Voss Events in collaboration with World of Wonder, the tour kicks off in Moncton, N.B. on March 28.

Canada's Drag Race: The Official 2024 Tour UPDATED Dates

March 28 – Moncton, N.B. – Casino New Brunswick

March 30 – Ottawa, Ont. – The National Arts Centre

Apr. 1 – Toronto, Ont. – Meridian Hall

Apr. 2 – Hamilton, Ont. – FirstOntario Concert Hall

Apr. 3 – London, Ont. – Budweiser Gardens

Apr. 4 – Windsor, Ont. – Caesars Windsor *19+

Apr. 5 – Kitchener, Ont. – Centre In The Square

Apr. 8 – Winnipeg, Man. – Burton Cummings Theatre

Apr. 9 – Regina, Sask. – Conexus Arts Centre

Apr. 11 – Edmonton, Alta. – Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

Apr. 12 – Grande Prairie, Alta. – The Bowes

Apr. 14 – Calgary, Alta. – Grey Eagle Event Centre

Apr. 15 – Vancouver, B.C. – Orpheum Theatre

Most shows are all-ages events. Ticket prices vary based on location, from $37 up to $119 (plus applicable fees) with Meet and Greet packages available for an additional cost. To learn more and purchase tickets, please visit ticketmaster.ca and dragracetours.com.