Canada's Drag Race: The Official 2024 Tour Final Cast Announced

Canada's Drag Race: The Official 2024 Tour announces five more legendary Queens joining the herstoric all-finalist performance lineup. The highly-anticipated coast-to-coast production adds newly crowned Season 4 winner Venus, her fierce fellow finalists Aurora Matrix, Denim, Nearah Nuff and Season 3's Miss Fiercalicious.
As previously shared, RuPaul's Drag Race, Season 12 winner and Canada's Drag Race guest judge Jaida Essence Hall will host, with performances from Season 3 Queens Gisèle Lullaby, Jada Shada Hudson and Kimmy Couture. All nine gag-worthy drag icons will take Canada's MAIN STAGE to werk it out for audiences across the Great White North this spring. Tickets are on sale at ticketmaster.ca and dragracetours.com.
Presented by Voss Events in collaboration with World of Wonder, the tour kicks off in Moncton, N.B. on March 28.
March 28 – Moncton, N.B. – Casino New Brunswick
March 30 – Ottawa, Ont. – The National Arts Centre
Apr. 1 – Toronto, Ont. – Meridian Hall
Apr. 2 – Hamilton, Ont. – FirstOntario Concert Hall
Apr. 3 – London, Ont. – Budweiser Gardens
Apr. 4 – Windsor, Ont. – Caesars Windsor *19+
Apr. 5 – Kitchener, Ont. – Centre In The Square
Apr. 8 – Winnipeg, Man. – Burton Cummings Theatre
Apr. 9 – Regina, Sask. – Conexus Arts Centre
Apr. 11 – Edmonton, Alta. – Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
Apr. 12 – Grande Prairie, Alta. – The Bowes
Apr. 14 – Calgary, Alta. – Grey Eagle Event Centre
Apr. 15 – Vancouver, B.C. – Orpheum Theatre
Most shows are all-ages events. Ticket prices vary based on location, from $37 up to $119 (plus applicable fees) with Meet and Greet packages available for an additional cost. To learn more and purchase tickets, please visit ticketmaster.ca and dragracetours.com.
