Cameron Cowperthwaite Cast In MONSTER: THE JEFFREY DAHMER STORY on Netflix

Actor Cameron Cowperthwaite is playing the role of Steven Hicks in the show 'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,' which premieres on September 21 on Netflix.

The show is a limited mini-series from Ryan Murphy about one of America's most notorious serial killers and stars Evan Peters (as Jeffrey Dahmer), Niecy Nash (as Glenda Cleveland), Richard Jenkins (as Lionel Dahmer), Molly Ringwald (as Shari Dahmer), and Michael Learned (as Catherine Dahmer). The story is told from the victims' perspective and explores the police incompetence that allowed the Wisconsin native to go on a multi-year killing spree.

Cowperthwaite has worked with Ryan Murphy several times, including on the series 'American Horror Story' in the role of Speed Wagon during season 7 for four episodes, on the newer series 'American Horror Stories' in the role of Charlie during season 2 for the 'Necro' episode, and on the mini-series 'Feud' in the role of Michael Parks.