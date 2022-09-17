Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cameron Cowperthwaite Cast In MONSTER: THE JEFFREY DAHMER STORY on Netflix

The show premieres on September 21 on Netflix.

TV News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 17, 2022  

Cameron Cowperthwaite Cast In MONSTER: THE JEFFREY DAHMER STORY on Netflix

Actor Cameron Cowperthwaite is playing the role of Steven Hicks in the show 'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,' which premieres on September 21 on Netflix.

The show is a limited mini-series from Ryan Murphy about one of America's most notorious serial killers and stars Evan Peters (as Jeffrey Dahmer), Niecy Nash (as Glenda Cleveland), Richard Jenkins (as Lionel Dahmer), Molly Ringwald (as Shari Dahmer), and Michael Learned (as Catherine Dahmer). The story is told from the victims' perspective and explores the police incompetence that allowed the Wisconsin native to go on a multi-year killing spree.

Cowperthwaite has worked with Ryan Murphy several times, including on the series 'American Horror Story' in the role of Speed Wagon during season 7 for four episodes, on the newer series 'American Horror Stories' in the role of Charlie during season 2 for the 'Necro' episode, and on the mini-series 'Feud' in the role of Michael Parks.

Regional Awards

Related Stories View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You


Marquee TV Hosts NUREYEV LEGEND AND LEGACY, Star-Studded Streaming Event Celebrating Ballet's Greatest Ever DancerMarquee TV Hosts NUREYEV LEGEND AND LEGACY, Star-Studded Streaming Event Celebrating Ballet's Greatest Ever Dancer
September 16, 2022

MARQUEE TV, the major streaming service for arts and culture, has partnered with Legends and Legacy Ventures in an innovative deal to bring Nureyev Legend and Legacy exclusively to its subscribers.
VIDEO: Official Trailer Released For STARF*CKER, Starring Erik FellowsVIDEO: Official Trailer Released For STARF*CKER, Starring Erik Fellows
September 15, 2022

The official trailer for the film, Starf*cker, has been released. The movie stars Erik Fellows, most known for his roles in Being Rose, Break Even, Texas Heart, Purgatory, Days of Our Lives, and The Bay. Watch here!
Red Seed Films Announces Online Premiere Of FRANKIE & Film Festival Dates For THE BOTTOMRed Seed Films Announces Online Premiere Of FRANKIE & Film Festival Dates For THE BOTTOM
September 14, 2022

The award-winning Red Seed Films has announced the online premiere of FRANKIE and film festival screening dates for THE BOTTOM, the company's two inaugural short films.
KENDAL MOUNTAIN FESTIVAL Tour Comes To North America For The First Time In Its History, September 19KENDAL MOUNTAIN FESTIVAL Tour Comes To North America For The First Time In Its History, September 19
September 13, 2022

The Kendal Mountain Tour is coming to the USA and Canada for the first time this fall bringing a selection of the very best short adventure documentaries to North American audiences. 
COCOMELON LIVE! JJ'S JOURNEY 30 New Stops For Its Massive US TourCOCOMELON LIVE! JJ'S JOURNEY 30 New Stops For Its Massive US Tour
September 12, 2022

CoComelon Live! JJ's Journey has revealed 30 new dates for its massive upcoming United States tour, bolstering the total to 62-dates so far. Parents searching for an exciting activity for their families this back-to-school season won't want to miss this must-see event from Michael Cohl's powerhouse production company EMC Presents and Moonbug Entertainment.