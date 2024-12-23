CREATURE COMMANDOS Renewed for Second Season at Max

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The critically acclaimed and fan-favorite Max Original adult animated series CREATURE COMMANDOS, written and executive produced by filmmaker and DC Studios Co-Chair James Gunn, has been renewed for a second season. New episodes debut weekly every Thursday on Max, with the season one finale dropping January 9.

Season 1 tracks a secret team of incarcerated monsters recruited for missions deemed too dangerous for humans. When all else fails… they’re your last, worst option.

James Gunn and Peter Safran, Co-Chairs, DC Studios said: “We're thrilled to team up with Max for another season of Creature Commandos mayhem. From our spectacular first season of Peacemaker to the astonishing run of The Penguin to the record-breaking launch of Creature Commandos, Max has consistently delivered above industry expectations and beyond our wildest imaginings. Thank you, Casey, Sarah, Pia, Sono and the entire team for your tremendous support of DC Studios. We are proud to call Max home.”

The season 1 cast includes Steve Agee as Economos, Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana, Anya Chalotra as Circe, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., Sean Gunn as GI Robot & Weasel, David Harbour as Frankenstein, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, Indira Varma as The Bride, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller.

CREATURE COMMANDOS is written and executive produced by James Gunn. Based on DC characters and produced by DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation; additional executive producers include Peter Safran, Dean Lorey, and Sam Register; Rick Morales serves as a supervising producer.

Comments