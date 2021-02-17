CONVERSATIONS WITH FRIENDS Announces Hulu Cast

Hulu and BBC Three announces highly anticipated casting for Conversations with Friends. Newcomer Alison Oliver will star alongside Sasha Lane, Joe Alwyn and Jemima Kirke for Element Pictures and Lenny Abrahamson's adaptation of Sally Rooney's award-winning debut novel.

Following the international success of Normal People, the award-winning production company Element Pictures will collaborate again with Lenny Abrahamson and Alice Birch on the 12-episode series.

Oscar and Emmy nominee Lenny Abrahamson will direct alongside Leanne Welham.

Emmy-nominee Alice Birch will write with Mark O'Halloran (RIALTO), Meadhbh McHugh (ASKING FOR IT) and Susan Soon He Stanton (Succession).

Alison Oliver, an emerging talent from Lir Academy (whose graduates also include Normal People's Paul Mescal) will play Frances.

Sasha Lane (AMERICAN HONEY, THE MISEDUCATION OF CAMERON POST) will star as Bobbi.

Joe Alwyn (THE FAVOURITE, BILLY LYNN'S LONG HALFTIME WALK, MARY QUEEN OF SCOTS) will star as Nick.

Jemima Kirke (Sex Education, Girls) will star as Melissa.

Conversations with Friends follows Frances, a 21 year old college student, as she navigates a series of relationships that force her to confront her own vulnerabilities for the first time. Frances is observant, cerebral and sharp. Her ex-girlfriend, now best friend, Bobbi is self-assured, outspoken and compelling. Though they broke up three years ago, Frances and Bobbi are virtually inseparable and perform spoken word poetry together in Dublin. It's at one of their shows that they meet Melissa, and older writer, who is fascinated by the pair. Bobbi and Frances start to spend time with Melissa and her husband, Nick, a handsome but reserved actor. While Melissa and Bobbi flirt with each other openly, Nick and Frances embark on an intense secret affair that is surprising to them both. Soon the affair begins to test the bond between Frances and Bobbi, forcing Frances to reconsider her sense of self, and the friendship she holds so dear.

Ed Guiney, Executive Producer, Quote: "Alison, Sasha, Joe and Jemima are the dream cast to lead Conversations With Friends and all of us at Element are so excited about the incredible scripts from our amazing team of writers which we have been developing with the oversight of the brilliant Lenny Abrahamson. We can't wait to start filming with Lenny, Leanne and our wonderful cast and crew to bring Sally's extraordinary novel to the screen."

Lenny Abrahamson, Executive Producer and Director, Quote: "I feel so excited to be collaborating with four such superb actors to bring Sally's brilliant novel to the screen. Over the last few months it has been a privilege to work alongside Element Pictures and our extraordinary team of writers to get the scripts to a point where we all feel so excited to start shooting. I'll be joined by a world class crew (many of whom worked on Normal People) and supporting cast and I'm particularly happy to have Leanne Welham come on board. I've been an admirer of her work for a long time and I have no doubt she will bring great skill and subtlety to the episodes she directs."

Conversations with Friends is executive produced by Ed Guiney (Normal People, THE FAVOURITE, ROOM, THE LOBSTER), Emma Norton (Normal People, ROSIE, THE SOUVENIR: PART II) and Andrew Lowe (Normal People, THE FAVOURITE) for Element Pcitures. Sally Rooney and Lenny Abrahamson will also serve as Executive Producers, as well as Tommy Bulfin (Normal People, Line of Duty, Peaky Blinders) for the BBC. The series is an Element Pictures production for Hulu and BBC Three. Endeavor Content is handling international sales. Catherine Magee (Normal People, Resistance, Rebellion) will serve as series producer and Jeanie Igoe (Ramy, MISS JUNETEENTH, THE GREEN KNIGHT) will serve as producer.

Production will begin this year in Dublin, Belfast, and international locations yet to be confirmed. The series is scheduled to premiere in 2022 on Hulu in the US and premiere on BBC Three and air on BBC One in the UK.