CNBC'S AMERICAN GREED Biggest Season Ever Continues September 27

CNBC's longest-running primetime original series, "American Greed," narrated by legendary actor Stacy Keach, returns with its biggest season ever on Tuesday, September 27 at 10pm ET/PT with all-new episodes airing into the new year.

Featuring unprecedented access and eye-opening first interviews with victims and whistleblowers, the hit documentary series goes beyond the sensational headlines to tell diverse tales of excess, outrage and gross abuses of power. Some people will do anything for money.

"'American Greed' is in its 15th season and is stronger than ever enjoying double-digit percent growth," said Denise Contis, Executive Vice President and Head of Content, CNBC Primetime. "This season will continue that momentum featuring compelling storytelling and insider access to some of the boldest greed stories in history."

Kicking off on Tuesday, September 27th at 10pm ET/PT, "The Polygamist & The Bio Fuel Baron," follows Jacob Kingston, a CEO who appears to be a rising star in Utah's fledgling biofuel industry, until a member of a secretive polygamist group called The Order reveals that Kingston, one of the group's prominent members, is committing a 1.1 billion-dollar fraud with a flashy, Bugatti-driving Los Angeles fuel baron known as The Lion.

Additional stories this season include a 2-part special episode on the charges of a decade-spanning multimillion dollar fraud against prominent South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh ("Murdaugh Murder Mystery"); a couple that stand accused of laundering billions of dollars' worth of Bitcoin in one of cryptocurrency's most notorious heists "The Crocodiles of Wall Street"); the charismatic con-man Antonio Mariot Wilson, who fleeces unsuspecting investors, including television star Jenifer Lewis ("Financial Infidelity"); the founder of the electric vehicle company Nikola, Trevor Milton, who sold investors "an ocean of lies" ("Chasing Tesla"); the Ayvazyans, a seasoned family of fraudsters who easily grab millions of dollars in COVID relief funds ("COVID Cons"); former Mississippi Department of Corrections Commissioner, Chris Epps, who charms his way up the ladder while siphoning kickbacks and bribes from prison contracts ("Million Dollar Prison Kickback"); Garrison Courtney, who infiltrates Washington's INTELLIGENCE circles where he collects millions with his tales of running a top-secret national security operation for the CIA ("The Spy Who Conned Me"); and more.

In the leadup to the return of "American Greed," fans will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite episodes of all-time on the show's Instagram, Facebook and Twitter accounts. The top four episodes from the American Greed: Money Mania bracket will be featured in a marathon on CNBC on Saturday, September 24th from 7pm - 11pm ET.

Previous seasons of "American Greed" are available on Peacock, on demand and anywhere you stream CNBC.

"American Greed" is produced for CNBC by Kurtis Productions with Mike West serving as executive producer. Elvia Van Es Oliva is the executive producer for CNBC.