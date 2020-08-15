CLUELESS Reboot Will Come to Peacock

The film will be set in the present, and focus on Dionne, Cher Horowitz's best friend.

A reboot of the 1995 movie Clueless is coming to Peacock, the Hollywood Reporter reports.

The project hails from CBS Television Studios and writers Jordan Reddout and Gus Hickey (Will & Grace, Man With a Plan).

The show is described as "a baby pink and bisexual blue-tinted, tiny sunglasses-wearing, oat milk latte and Adderall-fueled look at what happens when queen bee Cher disappears and her lifelong No. 2 Dionne steps into Cher's vacant Air Jordans. How does Dionne deal with the pressures of being the new most popular girl in school, while also unraveling the mystery of what happened to her best friend?"

