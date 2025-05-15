 tracking pixel
CLEANER, Starring Daisy Ridley, to Stream on Max in June

The film is directed by Martin Campbell and written by Simon Uttley and stars Daisy Ridley, Taz Skylar, and Clive Owen.

Quiver Distributions’ CLEANER will make its streaming debut exclusively on Max in the U.S. on FRIDAY, JUNE 13. The film will debut on HBO linear on SATURDAY, JUNE 14 at 8:00 p.m. ET. The film is directed by Martin Campbell and written by Simon Uttley and stars Daisy Ridley, Taz Skylar, and Clive Owen.

Set in present-day London, a group of radical activists take over an energy company's annual gala, seizing 300 hostages in order to expose the corruption of the hosts. Their just cause is hijacked by an extremist within their ranks, who is ready to murder everyone in the building to send his anarchic message to the world.

It falls to an ex-soldier turned window cleaner, played by Ridley, suspended 50 stories up on the outside of the building, to save those trapped inside, including her younger brother

