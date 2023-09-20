Buddy Valastro Cooks Up Two New Primetime Series For A&E's Home.Made.Nation Hub

“Buddy Valastro’s Cake Dynasty” and “Legends of the Fork” are coming to A&E’s Home.Made.Nation hub.

By: Sep. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Musical Scene Photo 1 Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Scene
Listen: Hear Javier Bardem's Cut THE LITTLE MERMAID Song By Alan Menken & Lin-Manuel Miran Photo 2 Listen: Hear Javier Bardem's Cut THE LITTLE MERMAID Song
MURDER, SHE WROTE Film Adaptation In the Works Photo 3 MURDER, SHE WROTE Film Adaptation In the Works
Hulu to Bring ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Interactive Experience to NYC Theater Photo 4 Hulu to Bring ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Interactive Experience to NYC

Buddy Valastro Cooks Up Two New Primetime Series For A&E's Home.Made.Nation Hub

This fall, beloved celebrity baker, chef and entrepreneur Buddy Valastro is back and joining A&E’s Home.Made.Nation with two new series produced by Six West Media™, an A+E Factual Studios brand.

Premiering with back-to-back episodes on Saturday, November 11 at 9pm ET/PT, “Legends of the Fork” follows Buddy as he travels the country IN SEARCH OF the most renowned dishes and restaurants to uncover the “secret sauce” to their success. Immediately following at 10pm ET/PT, “Buddy Valastro’s Cake Dynasty” highlights Buddy and his family as they bring the Carlo’s Bake Shop empire to new levels--expanding the business into new areas while still baking the most innovative and creative cakes around. 

“We’re back on TV, baby! I can’t wait for viewers to see what we’ve been cooking up,” says Buddy Valastro. “I’m excited to bring not one, but two brand new shows to A&E starting this November.  Viewers are going to love ‘Buddy Valastro’s Cake Dynasty’ featuring the whole Valastro family, just a little older and maybe a little more grown-up (maybe!). And I hope people enjoy all the great culinary stories I showcase on ‘Legends of the Fork’ while traveling throughout the country LOOKING FOR the most iconic food and flavors.” 

In each half-hour episode, “Legends of the Fork” hits the road with Valastro like never before as he visits iconic restaurants across the country to speak with their chefs, taste their cuisine, and discover the secrets to their success. From Los Angeles to Nashville to local New Jersey favorites, Buddy is out to see, hear, and taste the stories, histories, legacies, and flavors of America’s iconic restaurants. Buddy explores how these historic eateries offer diners an astonishing panorama of the country’s social, cultural, and demographic history, as well as its culinary traditions.

With over-the-top cakes and an over-the-top family, “Buddy Valastro’s Cake Dynasty” goes behind the scenes at Carlo’s Bake Shop alongside Buddy and his extended family as he works to balance the demands of a rapidly expanding business empire and demanding home life. With the whole family involved, the business is growing with restaurants, nationwide shipping, automated cake vending, and more while still staying true to their roots--baking thousands of cakes, Italian specialty desserts, and cookies each day while also creating the most brain-busting, innovative cakes around.

This season, Buddy tackles some of his biggest bakes to date including pieces celebrating the 50th anniversary of Secretariat’s legendary win, Neil Patrick Harris’s 50th birthday, the 20th anniversary of Wicked on Broadway, a massive anniversary cake for Caesars Palace, and many more. On top of it all, Buddy works to remain a devoted husband and father of four kids growing up and navigating their next steps in THE FAMILY business and outside of it. 

“Legends of the Fork” is produced by the Six West Media™ group in association with Cakehouse Media for A&E. Steve Ascher, Nick Budabin, and Buddy Valastro are executive producers. Teri Kennedy and Jordan Harman serve as executive producers for A&E Network. A&E holds worldwide distribution rights to “Legends of the Fork.” 

“Buddy Valastro’s Cake Dynasty” is produced by the Six West Media™ group in association with Cakehouse Media for A&E. Steve Ascher, Donna MacLetchie, Jacob Huddleston, Cyndi Harder, and Buddy Valastro are executive producers. Teri Kennedy and Jordan Harman serve as executive producers for A&E Network. A&E holds worldwide distribution rights to “Buddy Valastro’s Cake Dynasty.” 

Watch the new promo for Valastro's shows here:



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Paramount+s PEAK SCREAMING Collection Returns for Halloween Photo
Paramount+'s PEAK SCREAMING Collection Returns for Halloween

The Paramount+ Peak Screaming collection returns to the service with a broad and popular lineup of chills and thrills for audiences to enjoy this Halloween season. The updated collection features more than 400 fan-favorite horror movies, series and episodes. Check out the full lineup of Halloween content on Paramount+ now!

2
Linsey Davis Sits Down With Ron Desantis for Exclusive Interview Photo
Linsey Davis Sits Down With Ron Desantis for Exclusive Interview

ABC News Live “Prime” anchor Linsey Davis has exclusive broadcast interview with Governor Ron DeSantis from Midland, Texas. DeSantis discusses his energy policy, his current standing in the polls, and his views on abortion and immigration, amongst other topics. 

3
Video: Watch Amber Heard In the Trailer For IN THE FIRE Photo
Video: Watch Amber Heard In the Trailer For IN THE FIRE

A doctor from New York (Amber Heard) travels to a remote plantation in the 1890s to care for a disturbed boy who seems to have inexplicable abilities. She begins treating the child, but in doing so ignites a war of science versus religion with the local priest who believes the boy is possessed by the Devil. Watch the video trailer now!

4
THE ANNE FRANK GIFT SHOP to Have Run at the Monica Film Center Photo
THE ANNE FRANK GIFT SHOP to Have Run at the Monica Film Center

“THE ANNE FRANK GIFT SHOP,” a new award-winning dark comedy from Reboot Studios and writer Mickey Rapkin (Pitch Perfect) and includes Ari Graynor (FX’s “Mrs. America”), Chris Perfetti (“Abbott Elementary”), Kate Burton (Tony nominee for “Hedda Gabler”), Jason Butler Harner (“Ozark”), comedian Mary Beth Barone and Josh Meyers (“MadTV”). 

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Experimental Pop Auteur Cornelius Releases YMO Cover 'Cue' & Announces Global TourExperimental Pop Auteur Cornelius Releases YMO Cover 'Cue' & Announces Global Tour
Oh Land Drops New Track 'I'd Rather Sing' From 'Loop Soup'Oh Land Drops New Track 'I'd Rather Sing' From 'Loop Soup'
Beach Weather Announces Debut Headlining Tour Set For 2024Beach Weather Announces Debut Headlining Tour Set For 2024
HBO Documentaries Delivered Record Highs This SummerHBO Documentaries Delivered Record Highs This Summer

Videos

Disney+ Shares PERCY JACKSON AND THE OLYMPIANS Teaser Video
Disney+ Shares PERCY JACKSON AND THE OLYMPIANS Teaser
Disney+ Debuts Marvel's New LOKI Season Two Featurette Video
Disney+ Debuts Marvel's New LOKI Season Two Featurette
Watch Brie Larson's LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY Apple Series Trailer Video
Watch Brie Larson's LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY Apple Series Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
MJ THE MUSICAL
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL