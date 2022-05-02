Bravo Shows to Stream Next-Day on Peacock

On the heels of the announcement that BravoCon is returning to New York this fall, Bravo fans have another reason to celebrate: new episodes of all Bravo shows will be available to stream the day after airing. For the first time ever, subscribers of Peacock's premium tier will be able to enjoy all new seasons of Bravo hits like THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA, TOP CHEF and BELOW DECK.

"Next-day availability on Peacock expands Bravo's reach to a whole new audience who otherwise may not have access to the network, while also giving our 'Bravoholics' an easy way to catch up or dig deep on past seasons of their favorite shows," said Frances Berwick, Chairman, Entertainment Networks. "Bravo viewers are some of the most loyal fans across television, and by making our shows accessible to this new demographic, we're growing that highly engaged audience which ultimately brings more value to the Bravo brand across all our platforms."

Previously, new episodes of Bravo series had a delay before streaming on Peacock. Now Peacock Premium subscribers can stream new episodes of Bravo series next day and will have complete access to past seasons. Currently, a significant number of adults 18-49 do not have access to Bravo's linear channel, so by expanding access to Peacock subscribers next-day, Bravo will grow its audience by super-serving fans across NBCUniversal platforms.

"We are thrilled Peacock is becoming the streaming home of Bravo, which is such a beloved brand," said Kelly Campbell, President, Peacock and Direct-to-Consumer, NBCUniversal. "Full fan experiences like this are part of the extraordinary value we offer Peacock customers."

In September, every Bravo series will be available to stream on Peacock next day. Until then, here are details about what fans can expect on Peacock.

Starting today, in-season shows with episodes streaming next day include WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE with Andy Cohen, SUMMER HOUSE, BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT, TOP CHEF, KANDI AND THE GANG, and THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY and THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA, which just had its season 14 premiere on Bravo last night.

Also, recently completed seasons will be added to the Peacock library of Bravo entire series

available to stream, so fans can catch up on every single episode of series like THE REAL

HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY, MILLION DOLLAR LISTING NEW YORK and VANDERPUMP RULES - and more.

Looking ahead, fans can find the latest episodes on Peacock the day after airing on Bravo for both new series like LOVE MATCH ATLANTA and THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF DUBAI as well as returning series like SOUTHERN CHARM, THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS, MARRIED TO MEDICINE and BELOW DECK MEDITERRANEAN.

Next-day availability expands Peacock's existing Bravo library, which is easily accessible in a branded hub for fans to find and watch the shows they love. Included in the hub are the Peacock Originals THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI, THE REAL HOUSEWIVES ULTIMATE GIRLS TRIP, and BELOW DECK DOWN UNDER. This hub will have all past seasons of all Bravo shows in September.