Bravo Greenlights Culinary Competition Show TOP CHEF AMATEURS

Bravo expands the James Beard and Emmy Award-Winning franchise with the greenlight of "Top Chef Amateurs." Hosted by Gail Simmons and produced by Magical Elves, Bravo's newest culinary competition series gives talented home cooks the opportunity of lifetime to test their skills in the illustrious "Top Chef" kitchen. Each amateur chef will compete in some of the most iconic challenges from the "Top Chef" archives. Unpacking their knives to step in alongside Simmons are "Top Chef" finalists, frontrunners and fan favorites Eric Adjepong, Richard Blais, Jennifer Carroll, Shirley Chung, Stephanie Cmar, Tiffany Derry, Joe Flamm, Gregory Gourdet, Melissa King, Kwame Onwuachi, Dale Talde and Isaac Toups.

From Tuesday, October 20 - Friday, October 23, Bravo is calling on dedicated fans to cast their vote via Twitter @BravoTopChef to help choose between two iconic "Top Chef" challenges from seasons past to be featured on "Top Chef Amateurs." The challenges in contention are the classic Seven DEADLY SINS Challenge where the chefs prepare a stunning seven-course meal reflecting the order of the seven deadly sins, and the memorable Aphrodisiac Challenge where our chefs will create tempting menus out of indulgent ingredients considered to be aphrodisiacs. Fans can vote for their favorite challenge by using the hashtag #TopChefSeven or #TopChefAphrodisiac. The winning challenge will be announced on October 26.

"Top Chef Amateurs" is produced by the Emmy Award-winning production company Magical Elves with Casey Kriley, Jo Sharon, Doneen Arquines, Hillary Olsen, Zoe Jackson and Gayle Gawlowski serving as executive producers.

Magical Elves is a leading producer of award-winning, non-fiction content for domestic and international television markets. Known for hits like "Top Chef" (Bravo), "Nailed It!" (Netflix), "Sugar Rush" (Netflix), "Cold Justice" (Oxygen) and "Brain Games" reboot (Nat Geo), Magical Elves is a veteran production company with a long track record of consistently delivering the highest quality programming. Magical Elves is a part of The Tinopolis Group's portfolio of production companies. For more information, visit www.magicalelves.com.

