Bravo Announces New Series LOVE MATCH ATLANTA

Bravo's newest series, "Love Match Atlanta," which gives a glimpse into the personal and professional lives of five of Atlanta's hottest matchmakers premieres Sunday, May 8 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The series will stream on Peacock the day following its Bravo telecast.

Beginning Sunday, May 15, the one-hour series will move to its regular 9 p.m. timeslot.

The docuseries takes viewers inside the competitive and drama-filled social scene of Atlanta's exclusive matchmaking industry. The cast includes Ming Clark, Joseph Dixon, Kelli Fisher, Tana Gilmore and Shae Primus.

Each of the matchmakers, who are both friends and frenemies, use their distinct methodology, charm and skill while competing for the hearts and dollars of Black Atlanta's most eligible singles.

Celebrating the business of Black love, the series follows these highly sought-after matchmakers as they work to outmaneuver their competitors. These professionals balance the drama in their own lives as they hustle to match high-profile singles who are on THE HUNT for the ultimate relationship and willing to pay top dollar.

Watch the trailer for the new series here: