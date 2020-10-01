Bob Saget And Susan Feniger Present COOL COMEDY-HOT CUISINE Online This Month

The event will stream October 18.

Bob Saget and Susan Feniger bring the signature eventCool Comedy - Hot Cuisine to a global audience for the first time, streaming live on October 18, 2020.

With a lineup featuring the biggest names in comedy, the event helps raise vital funding for the Scleroderma Research Foundation

Bob Saget continues to use comedy to shed light on a very heavy subject and make it lighter, by presenting and curating the Scleroderma Research Foundation's (SRF's) signature annual fundraising event, Cool Comedy - Hot Cuisine. This year audiences from around the world will be able to participate in a re-imagined virtual gathering of comedy greats and music legends, which is being broadcast on Youtube on Sunday, October 18th, at 5 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. EDT. To register; https://srfcure.org/events/cool-comedy-hot-cuisine/

Bob Saget, an SRF Board Member who lost his sister to scleroderma, hosts the evening alongside fellow board member and TOP CHEF Master, Susan Feniger. The star-studded event features appearances by Jason Alexander, Jack Black, Bill Burr, Kelly Clarkson, Jim Gaffigan, Jeff Garlin, Nikki Glaser, Regina Hall, Ken Jeong, Queen Latifah, George Lopez, Howie Mandel, John Mayer, Pat Monahan, Ray Romano, Sarah Silverman, John Stamos, and many more to be announced.

After selling out venues in in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Las Vegas since its inception in 1986, this year's Cool Comedy - Hot Cuisine invites audiences to experience a heartfelt night of laughs and inspiration from the comfort of their own homes. Viewers from around the world can participate in a virtual gathering of comedy greats and music legends, all of whom are generously donating their time and talents to support SRF's innovative research and help raise funds and awareness for this rare and often deadly autoimmune disease.

The need for visibility and research funding remains crucial for patients and their families. As Bob Saget explains, his commitment is very personal; "I fortuitously became involved with the Scleroderma Research Foundation in 1992. Sharon Monsky, the Founder and first CEO just cold called and asked me to be part of an event called "Cool Comedy Hot Cuisine" and said that Robin Williams had done the very first one. I couldn't say "no" to this wonderful woman, who soon became my dear friend. Two years later my sister, Gay, was diagnosed with this disease-- and by the third time I hosted the event in 1994, she had lost her life to scleroderma. It's my life's mission to support those affected and do what I can to help find a cure for this horrible disease. I'm so proud to be on the board of this amazing organization."

But the star-power doesn't end with the show - complementing the virtual experience is an online silent auction featuring one-of-a-kind packages such as the chance to join Bob Saget and Joel McHale for tequila shots in a Zoom room, a virtual cocktails & conversation with Susan Feniger and Superstore star Ben Feldman, a private, personalized workout with legendary distance swimmer, Diana Nyad, plus many more unique bidding opportunities. Register for the auction starting Thursday, October 1, to be one of the first to preview and bid (not contingent on event registration). Bidding opens Monday, October 12, and ends post-event at noon on Monday, October 19. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/SRFAuction.

The 2020 Cool Comedy - Hot Cuisine is being presented by Actelion, a Janssen Pharmaceutical Company of Johnson & Johnson. All funds raised benefit the Scleroderma Research Foundation, and advance online registration to watch this unforgettable evening is required. For more information, visit www.srfcure.org .

