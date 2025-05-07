Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, & More to Present at the 60th ACM Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Academy of Country Music Awards have revealed a star-studded lineup of presenters who will take the stage at the upcoming awards ceremony. Hosted by entertainment icon Reba McEntire, the 60th ACM Awards will stream live on Prime Video on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT / 5 p.m. PT from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, the world headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys.

The star-studded group of presenters joining the monumental show includes Blake Shelton (five-time ACM Award-winning artist), Carly Pearce (four-time ACM Award-winning artist), Clint Black (six-time ACM Award-winning artist), Crystal Gayle (four-time ACM Award-winning artist), ERNEST (five-time ACM Award nominee), Gabby Barrett (ACM Award-winning artist), Gretchen Wilson (two-time ACM Award-winning artist), Lee Ann Womack (five-time ACM Award-winning artist), Jordan Davis (two-time ACM Award-winning artist), Lionel Richie (two-time ACM Award-winning singer, songwriter, producer and American Idol judge), Little Big Town (eight-time ACM Award-winning group), Martina McBride (four-time ACM Award-winning artist), Parker McCollum (two-time ACM Award-winning artist), Riley Green (two-time ACM Award-winning artist), singer-songwriter and actress Rita Wilson, Sara Evans (ACM Award-winning artist), Sugarland (five-time ACM Award-winning duo), The Oak Ridge Boys (three-time ACM Award-winning group), and Wynonna Judd (eight-time ACM Award-winning artist). NASCAR driver Chase Elliott will also present, as well as Amazon Music’s co-hosts of the Country Heat Weekly Podcast, Amber Anderson and Kelly Sutton.

​​Plus, five-time ACM Award-winner Bobby Bones has also been added to the ACM Awards show on Thursday, May 8th, where he will have multiple moments throughout the night with candid artist interviews. As previously announced, the performance lineup includes Kelsea Ballerini, Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Alan Jackson, and more. Check out the full list here.

The celebration of 60 years of the ACM Awards will feature an opening you won’t want to miss, with 12 minutes straight of music highlighting ACM Songs of the Year from six decades in an all-star performance that brings together Clint Black, Dan + Shay, LeAnn Rimes, Sugarland, Reba McEntire, and Wynonna Judd. The milestone show will also feature a star-packed lineup of previously announced performers including Alan Jackson, Backstreet Boys, Blake Shelton, Brooks & Dunn, Brothers Osborne, Chris Stapleton, Cody Johnson, Ella Langley, Eric Church, Jelly Roll, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson, Megan Moroney, Miranda Lambert, Rascal Flatts, Shaboozey, and Zach Top. Country superstar Keith Urban will be honored with the coveted ACM Triple Crown Award. To celebrate, the monumental show will feature must-see performances of his chart-topping hits by Chris Stapleton, Megan Moroney, and Brothers Osborne.

This Emmy-nominated, star-powered experience will feature unprecedented performances, exclusive collaborations, and unexpected moments from the biggest Country Music stars of the past, present, and future, all while celebrating the genre’s most iconic and emerging talent. A limited number of tickets to the landmark 60th ACM Awards are available for purchase on SeatGeek, offering fans exclusive entry into a nonstop celebration packed with performances by their favorite country stars and seats closer to the action than ever.

Established in 1966, the Academy of Country Music Awards is the longest-running Country Music awards show and made history in 2022 as the first major awards ceremony to exclusively livestream, in collaboration with Prime Video. The 60th Academy of Country Music Awards is produced by Dick Clark Productions (DCP). Raj Kapoor is executive producer and showrunner, with Patrick Menton as co-executive producer. Damon Whiteside serves as executive producer for the Academy of Country Music, and Jay Penske and Barry Adelman serve as executive producers for DCP. John Saade will also continue to serve as consulting producer for Amazon MGM Studios.

