Billie Eilish to Host & Musical Guest Upcoming SNL

Seven-time Grammy Award winner Billie Eilish will pull double duty for her "Saturday Night Live" hosting debut and second appearance as musical guest on Dec. 11. Eilish's sophomore album, "Happier Than Ever," launched at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Paul Rudd will host "SNL" for the fifth time on Dec. 18. Rudd stars in "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," in theaters tomorrow, and Apple TV+'s "The Shrink Next Door."

Charli XCX will perform as musical guest for the second time. Her highly anticipated new album, "Crash," will be released March 18.

"SNL" airs live this Saturday, Nov. 20, with host Simu Liu and musical guest Saweetie.

"Saturday Night Live" is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.

"SNL" was the #1 entertainment program last season in the 18-49 demo and won eight Emmy Awards in 2021, including Outstanding Variety Sketch Series.