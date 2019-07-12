Backstage Creations To Produce Official Emmy Awards Giving Suite

Jul. 12, 2019  

Backstage Creations To Produce Official Emmy Awards Giving SuiteThe Television Academy Foundation today announced that Backstage Creations will produce the official Giving Suite for the 71st Emmy Awards. Emmy-nominated celebrities and presenters help raise funds for the nonprofit while browsing luxury items during the awards show.

The Giving Suite will be located backstage at the Microsoft Theater during Emmy festivities Sept. 21 and 22. Presenters and winners who participate will autograph items to be auctioned by the Foundation; sponsors make contributions totaling $150,000 to support the Foundation's core programs.

For the seventh consecutive year, the suite will be produced by Karen Wood and Backstage Creations, specialists in award show gifts and custom backstage gift suites. Backstage Creations is the sole, authorized vendor for the official Emmy Awards Giving Suite benefiting the Foundation.

"Our goal is to expand the breadth and depth of our world class programs which are targeting the next generation of television executives and creatives and serve as a direct pathway into the industry," said Madeline Di Nonno, chair of the Television Academy Foundation. "The funds raised in the Giving Suite will support these programs as well as our critical preservation plans for The Interviews: An Oral History of Television."

The 71stEmmy Awards will telecast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 22, (8-11 p.m. ET/5-8 p.m. PT) on FOX and will be co-produced by Don Mischer Productions and Done+Dusted.



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • NYC's Leading Celebration Of Diversity In Indie Film Opens For Submissions
  • Dame Judi Dench, Dan Stevens, and Isla Fisher Will Lead BLITHE SPIRIT Film Re-Imagining
  • Timothy Greenfield-Sanders and Oscar-Nominated Sam Green Are Guests on Tom Needham's SOUNDS OF FILM
  • Franco Zeffirelli, Film and Stage Director Known For ROMEO AND JULIET, Dies at 96
  • Peppa Pig: My First Album And Debut Single 'Bing Bong Zoo' Launch This Summer
  • 'Human Voodoo Doll And A Seance' Up Next On MASTERS OF ILLUSION

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup