BYUtv Renews Viral Sketch Comedy Sensation STUDIO C For 11th Season

Family entertainment network BYUtv announced today at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour that it has renewed its fan-favorite sketch comedy show "Studio C" for season 11, to debut in 2020. The 10th season, starring an eclectic new cast of comedians, will premiere on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 at 8 p.m. ET/6 p.m. MT/5 p.m. PT. A viral phenom with nearly two billion views on Youtube and past guest stars including Emmy winner Kenan Thompson, "Studio C" derives universally-loved humor from everyday life through endlessly watchable and shareable sketches that offer comic perspective on commonplace scenarios and Pop culture commentary.

"BYUtv comedy has been and continues to be one of the most successful genres across all our platforms," said Michael Dunn, managing director of BYUtv. "'Studio C' was unexpected and not what people though they'd find at BYUtv, but since we launched the show in 2012, it has consistently churned out brilliant entertainment that fans of all ages enjoy. The hilarious work and chemistry of our new cast is among our best work yet, and we're thrilled to renew for season 11."

The experienced, diverse group of new cast members was discovered in an extensive nationwide talent search. Joining "Studio C" alums Tori Pence and Dalton Johnson are:

April Rock, from Connecticut, who's studied at Pepperdine University, Upright Citizens Brigade, Second City and John Rosenfeld Studios

Arvin Mitchell, from Missouri, a finalist on NBC's "Standup for Diversity" who has done stand-up comedy all over the world, including Spain, Africa, Germany, Italy and England

Austin Williams, from Tennessee, who's studied at Belmont University, Upright Citizens Brigade, iO and Second City

Garet Allen, from Utah, media arts student at Brigham Young University and former member of sketch team Divine Comedy

Ike Flitcraft, from New Jersey, who's also studied at Belmont University, Upright Citizens Brigade, iO and Second City

Jessica Drolet, from Quebec, who has studied at The Acting Center, Upright Citizens Brigade, The Pack and Groundlings, and is a former member of the house sketch team Tantrum at the Pack Theater in Hollywood

Jetta Juriansz, from Arizona, most known for being on Hulu's "Pocket Watch Challenge Squad" and "Glowing Up Fast" on Funny or Die

Matthew Galvan, from California, film directing and acting major at John Paul the Great Catholic University

Tanner Gillman, from Utah, who's appeared in 25 film and television projects, doing work for Amazon Prime, Paramount and Hallmark

Full bios and photos are available at the following link: www.byutv.org/studioccast.

BYUtv is joining forces with Kaleidoscope Pictures ("Show Offs," "Christmas Under the Stars") to produce "Studio C." Kaleidoscope has tapped Los Angeles showrunner and former stand-up comedian and sketch performer Jim O'Doherty ("Third Rock from the Sun," "The Tracy Morgan Show") to lead the cast.

In addition to "Studio C," BYUtv's original programming slate includes "Dwight in Shining Armor," a scripted adventure comedy in which the Middle Ages meets Middle America; "Relative Race," the first family-history based competitive reality show that follows four teams as they meet relatives linked by DNA for the first time in a race throughout the United States; "Random Acts," an unscripted hidden-camera reality show that highlights the altruistic nature of human beings by featuring real people who are the recipients of random acts of kindness; and the cooking competition series "Dinner Takes All" that's all about food, family and fun. BYUtv is available across the country via cable, satellite and multiple digital media platforms.

For a complete listing of BYUtv's programming and to view full episodes, visit www.byutv.org.

About BYUtv

BYUtv provides families more than 1,700 hours of entertaining and compelling programming they can enjoy together. The network's content is trusted, contemporary and clean, yet clever and sophisticated enough to inspire children and parents alike. BYUtv's diverse portfolio of original, co-produced and acquired content includes scripted and unscripted dramas and comedies, 700+ hours of live HD collegiate sports, game shows, and holiday special made-for-tv movies, docudramas and concerts. BYUtv is available in 50 million homes in every state of the country on DISH Network, DIRECTV and 146 other major cable systems. A digital pioneer, BYUtv was the first U.S. television network to stream all of its content live and unencrypted over the internet. Today, BYUtv has more than two million Youtube subscribers and nearly two billion views and is available live and on-demand on multiple digital platforms free of charge, including Apple TV, YouTube, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Xbox One, Windows Media, digital apps for iOS and Android, and BYUtv.org. Based in Provo, Utah, BYUtv is part of BYU Broadcasting, which is owned by Brigham Young University.

About Kaleidoscope Pictures

Kaleidoscope Pictures is a full-service production and creative entity. Founded in 2002 by Micah Merrill, Adam Anderegg and Russ Kendall to inspire positive change in people's lives through the artistic expression of hope, Kaleidoscope has produced entertainment and media from short form branded content to Emmy® award-winning film and television programing. Recent work includes the holiday film, "Winter Thaw," which the New York Times dubbed "best serious Christmas film of the year," the award-winning music doc "Man in The Camo Jacket," which Billboard Magazine called "an inspiring film," and the new half-hour musical improv comedy series "Show Offs."





